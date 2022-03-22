Federal court partially blocks Biden ‘priority’ system for immigration enforcement

Mayorkas’s priority system directed ICE officers to focus on immigrants who pose public safety and national security threats, as well as recent border crossers who arrive illegally. Under President Trump, ICE officers were afforded broad latitude to arrest and deport immigrants, angering many Democrats.

The preliminary injunction by District Court Judge Michael J. Newman, a Trump appointee, sided with Republican officials in Arizona, Montana, and Ohio who sued to reverse the enforcement changes issued last year by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

A federal judge in Ohio has blocked some elements of the Biden administration’s attempt to limit deportations by giving narrower “priorities” to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, a ruling that potentially leaves more immigrants subject to arrest and detention.

Newman’s ruling said some immigration violators had to be exempted from the narrower priorities, including those whose immigration or criminal violations are subject to mandatory detention rules and those with pending orders to be deported from the United States within a 90-day period.

Newman's decision comes days after ICE issued a report confirming that civil immigration arrests and deportations from the interior of the United States had reached their lowest levels in decades. Critics accused the Biden administration of failing to deport immigrants who committed crimes or remained in the United States without permission.

But the Biden administration maintained that setting priorities made immigration enforcement more effective, such as targeting immigrants who pose a threat to their communities instead of people who have quietly lived and worked in the United States for years.

Newman said he thought the states would likely succeed in their contention that the narrower priorities ran afoul of congressional intent, violated federal policymaking rules, and placed an unfair burden on state budgets.

The breadth of the order's impact was not immediately clear, but it did not appear to make all 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States an equal target for arrest.

Instead, the judge laid out specific instances in which the priorities may not apply. In some cases, Newman said ICE has discretion over whether to pursue a deportation. In other cases, such as people with certain criminal histories or recent removal orders, he wrote, Congress has made clear that officers should detain them.

ICE officials did not respond to questions about the ruling. The Department of Justice declined to comment.

Washington Post

Psaki tests positive for COVID again

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday for the second time in five months, one day before she was scheduled to join President Biden on a diplomatic trip to Europe.

Psaki took a test for the virus Tuesday morning, and it came back positive, she said in a statement, adding that she would not join Biden and top officials at a NATO summit.

Biden tested negative for the coronavirus Tuesday, according to Psaki’s statement.

New York Times

S.F. votes to recall three school board members

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco residents recalled three members of the city’s school board Tuesday for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall in a special election, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections.

“The voters of this city have delivered a clear message that the school board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else,’’ Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Breed will now appoint board replacements to serve until an election in November.

It was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, since a failed attempt to remove then-mayor Dianne Feinstein.

The school board has seven members, all Democrats, but only three were eligible to be recalled: school board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga, and Commissioner Alison Collins.

Opponents called the recall a waste of time and money as the district challenges that include a $125 million budget deficit and the need to replace retiring Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

Parents in the politically liberal city launched the recall effort out of frustration over the slow reopening of district schools, while the board pursued the renaming of 44 school sites and the elimination of competitive admissions at the elite Lowell High School.

Associated Press



