GOP image of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s initials crossed out and replaced with ‘CRT’ draws fire

The image, tweeted as Jackson was answering questions from senators on the second day of her confirmation hearings, was quickly denounced as racist due to its suggestion that Jackson’s identity could be boiled down to critical race theory.

The Republican National Committee is under fire after tweeting a GIF of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson that depicted her name being crossed out and replaced with the letters “CRT.”

Many on Twitter objected to the image as well as the claims made in an accompanying press release. Responses in opposition referred to a perceived lack of understanding on what critical race theory actually is, a dramatization of what it would mean if its arguments were translated into policy, and a characterization of Jackson solely based on her race.

Critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, has become a favorite target of conservative ire. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

A political podcast tweeted in response, “Thank you for confirming that the Republican Party’s CRT hysteria is just about demonizing Black people.”

Joyce Alene, a political analyst for NBC, tweeted “This is about the color of her skin (and it’s) beneath the dignity of an American political party.”

Author John Pavlovitz also spoke up, saying “Republicans are not afraid of critical race theory. They don’t even know what that is. They’re afraid of theories critical of racists. They know who they are.”

The GOP’s tweet was gathering more traction Tuesday as accusations of racism took over the comment section. The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the backlash.





Jackson was confirmed to a federal judgeship in 2021 with three Republican votes. However, during the Supreme Court confirmation process, the GOP has tried to paint her as a radical who falls outside the political mainstream.

The tweet linked to an article by the RNC that claimed Jackson has “a history of embracing critical race theory in her lectures and speeches.”

In its article, the RNC outlined Jackson’s lectures, comments, and webinars in educational spheres that reference racial equity. Her statements, viewed by the GOP as evidence of her support for critical race theory, vary from simply using the term “microaggressions” to observing “the growing inequality in wealth and access to education in the United States, and various systemic obstacles to social advancement and democratic ideals.”

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

