Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings provide platform for potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates to grab spotlight

“Do you believe the voice of the children is heard when 100 percent of the time you’re sentencing those in possession of child pornography to far below what the prosecutor’s asking for?” Cruz asked.

With a big placard listing child pornography cases Jackson had adjudicated, the Texas Republican wrote beside each one the amount her sentences fell below federal guidelines and prosecutor recommendations. It was a misleading attack on her record, and Jackson was well prepared for it.

“Yes, I do,” Jackson responded coolly. She said she takes the cases “very seriously as a mother” and explained she was following congressional requirements in calculating those sentences.

“In every case,” she concluded, “I did my duty.”

The line of questioning may seem surprisingly ugly for a highly qualified Supreme Court nominee whose confirmation would not alter the court’s conservative majority but would make history by adding the first Black woman to its ranks. One conservative former prosecutor even called such attacks on her record in those cases a “smear,” and independent fact checkers have noted her sentencing does not appear to be out of the ordinary in these types of federal cases.

Supreme Court nominations are one of the rare times when the business of Congress breaks through to average Americans — and lawmakers dreaming of the White House, as Cruz is widely suspected to be, clearly didn’t want to miss the moment.

In 2018, three Democratic senators, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris, used their tough questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault, to propel them into 2020 Democratic primary bids. And this week, a quartet of potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates appear to be doing the same with the confirmation hearings for Jackson.

Cruz, who lost the 2016 GOP nomination to Donald Trump, along with Republican Senators Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, and Marsha Blackburn signaled in their opening statements on Monday that they intend to be the most pointed questioners of Jackson, even if it means turning to a line of attack that independent fact checkers have dismissed as misleading.

And in their opening remarks and questions Tuesday, they tried to paint her as soft on crime, lenient on child pornography offenders, and in favor of imposing what they called left-wing policies such as “critical race theory” on the nation.

“This gives a real opportunity for these presidential wannabes to show how tough they are, to show how conservative they are, how smart they are, to show how anti-liberal-Democrat they are, to show how anti-critical-race-theory they are,” said Stuart Rothenberg, senior editor of the nonpartisan Inside Elections newsletter.

And Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said the hearings offer something else: a stage devoid of the party’s most dominating presence.

“This is the opportunity for Senate Republicans who get outshined by Trump outside of Washington to capture a moment inside of Washington where the spotlight is on them,” said Bonjean, who helped guide Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination through the Senate in 2017. “Those made-for-TV sound bites can last forever in somebody’s career.”

Past high-profile hearings helped boost the name recognition, credentials, and platforms of presidential candidates or lawmakers considering running. In 2007, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and John McCain, all declared White House candidates at that point, used Senate hearings on the surge of troops to Iraq to promote their views on the war.

And in 2018, the contentious Judiciary Committee hearings on Kavanaugh helped elevate then-senators Harris, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar. They all touted their tough questioning of Kavanaugh, who faced sexual assault allegations he vehemently denied, as evidence of their ability to challenge then-president Donald Trump.

A video clip of Harris challenging Kavanaugh on abortion rights went viral: “Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?” she asked him. Klobuchar sparred with Kavanaugh over his drinking habits, which were related to the allegations. And Booker made a point of noting during the hearings that he was violating Senate rules in releasing confidential committee documents about Kavanaugh, leading the New Jersey senator to declare it an “‘I am Spartacus’ moment,” a reference to the rebel gladiator in the classic 1960 Hollywood film.

The move led Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, to tell him, “Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate,” and others in the GOP mocked Booker’s comment.

“They all got a lot of ink out of it. They all got some pretty good reviews out of it,” Rothenberg said of the Democratic senators. “I think smart politicians use these opportunities to show what they’ve got.”

Cruz on Monday referred to the Kavanaugh hearings as “a circus that featured Spartacus moments” and “one of the lowest moments in the history of this committee,” echoing other Republicans who have used Jackson’s hearings to criticize how Democrats handled past conservative nominees. He began his questioning of Jackson on Monday, as other Republicans did, on a friendly note, congratulating her and even noting they were a year apart at Harvard Law School.

Then he began building his case against her nomination with a series of placards in which he sought to show her in support of critical race theory, an academic theory on race and the law that Republicans have used as a catch-all, pejorative term meaning teaching about race in schools, and lenient on child pornography.

Hawley, of Missouri, also focused Tuesday on the child pornography cases, specifically a 2013 case in which Jackson sentenced an 18-year-old to three months in federal prison, well below the recommendation of the guidelines and the prosecutor.

“I am questioning your discretion and your judgment,” he said. “Is it your view that society is too hard on sex offenders?”

Jackson said that she didn’t remember all the details of the case but that it was unusual, partly because the defendant had just graduated from high school. She said she made the decision to use her discretion for a lower sentence, but noted that she still “sent this 18-year-old to three months in federal prison.”

Independent fact-checkers have said the criticism of Jackson’s child pornography sentences distorts the record, with The Washington Post noting that in only two cases cited by Hawley did Jackson deliver a sentence below the probation office’s recommendation.

In his opening statement, Cotton accused President Biden’s nominees of being soft on crime. It was the same criticism he leveled against Rachael Rollins, the former Suffolk District attorney nominated by Biden to be the first Black woman to serve as US attorney for Massachusetts. The Arkansas senator stalled Rollins’s ultimately successful confirmation vote last year.

On Tuesday, Cotton peppered Jackson with questions about crime and attacked her decision to reduce the mandatory 20-year sentence of a man convicted of distributing heroin.

“You twisted the law and you rewrote it so you could cut the sentence of a drug kingpin,” Cotton said. Jackson responded that Congress had passed a law that allowed her to review the sentence in the case and she decided it had been too long.

Blackburn, of Tennessee, who recently spurred 2024 speculation with a trip to New Hampshire and plans for one to Iowa, was particularly pointed Monday in her criticism of Jackson. In addition to echoing the allegations about child pornography offender sentences, she made other allegations about Jackson’s views on critical race theory and releasing criminals because of COVID that independent fact checkers said were distortions.

“Our questions to you over the coming days are going to be tough, but they’re tough by necessity because it is our duty to discern, determine whether you will first and foremost uphold the Constitution and our nation’s founding principles,” said Blackburn.

Bonjean said that Republicans should be asking tough questions and that Jackson’s judicial philosophy and her case history are fair game. But he warned that senators looking for “made-for-TV sound bites” needed to tread carefully given Jackson’s historic nomination.

“It’s more about style and tone than it is substance sometimes,” Bonjean said. If Republicans are “too overbearing or aggressive” in their questioning, it could backfire and help Democrats in their push to confirm Jackson, he said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.