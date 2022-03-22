Omicron subvariant takes hold in US

More than a third of last week’s US COVID-19 cases were caused by the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, a notable increase from just a week earlier when predictions were at just under one-quarter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than half of infections in the Northeast are now caused by BA.2, according to agency estimates.
While Covid cases have continued to drop nationally, New York City saw infections rise to about 33% to 924 for the week ending March 19, according to a separate tally of cases from the agency. BA.2 isn't believed to be more dangerous than other strains, though there are indications that it is more infectious.
Advertisement
The shift follows a trend seen in the U.K., where a rise in cases began in late February, around the same time BA.2 grew to represent more than half of the country’s overall infections.
Tuesday’s CDC update confirms earlier reports that the subvariant has been increasing in prevalence throughout the US, based on COVID-19 tests sequenced within the last two weeks. Regional predictions show some variation, as has been seen in prior waves.
A study from Denmark, which experienced an early surge of BA.2 cases, found that the subvariant is more transmissible than the first Omicron strain. Reports from the U.K. show that though the variant does not appear to carry a higher risk of hospitalization than Omicron, it is able to reinfect some people. Studies are ongoing to better understand its reinfection capability.