Omicron subvariant takes hold in US

More than a third of last week’s US COVID-19 cases were caused by the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, a notable increase from just a week earlier when predictions were at just under one-quarter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of infections in the Northeast are now caused by BA.2, according to agency estimates.

While Covid cases have continued to drop nationally, New York City saw infections rise to about 33% to 924 for the week ending March 19, according to a separate tally of cases from the agency. BA.2 isn't believed to be more dangerous than other strains, though there are indications that it is more infectious.