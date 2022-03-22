fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Ketanji Brown Jackson faces questions from senators

Ketanji Brown Jackson is taking part in Day Two of her confirmation hearings.

Updated March 22, 2022, 9 minutes ago

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video