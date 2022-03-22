Watch: Powerful tornado blows over truck in Elgin, Texas

A powerful tornado in Elgin, Texas, hurled a truck onto its side on Monday, but the driver “amazingly” managed to drive off, according to a report from CNN.

In the video, forceful winds whipped debris into the air and caused a red truck to fall to its side — only for it to pick itself back up and eventually drive away, CNN reported. The harrowing video was captured by Brian Emfinger, a freelance photographer and storm chaser, in the Austin suburb.

CNN reported that there were more than a dozen tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. Officials said at least four people in Texas were injured Monday.