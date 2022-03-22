Watch: Powerful tornado blows over truck in Elgin, Texas

A powerful tornado in Elgin, Texas, hurled a truck onto its side on Monday, but the driver “amazingly” managed to drive off, according to a report from CNN.
In the video, forceful winds whipped debris into the air and caused a red truck to fall to its side — only for it to pick itself back up and eventually drive away, CNN reported. The harrowing video was captured by Brian Emfinger, a freelance photographer and storm chaser, in the Austin suburb.
CNN reported that there were more than a dozen tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. Officials said at least four people in Texas were injured Monday.
A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday morning for more than 8 million people in parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, CNN reported.
Chad Myers, a meteorologist and CNN’s severe weather expert, reported that some tornadoes might have been larger than a 3 on the Enhanced Fujita, or EF, scale. An EF-3 tornado is classified as “strong” by the National Weather Service, with a three-second gust ranging from 136 to 165 miles per hour.
“Some of the tornadoes yesterday were pretty unbelievable, too,” he said. “I’m sure we’re going to get reports that they were larger than EF-3s in some spots.”
The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday and bring the risk of tornadoes and powerful winds, according to the Associated Press.
