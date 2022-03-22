Democrats’ sunken-failure agenda vs. GOP’s don’t-ask-because-we-aren’t-telling path

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi favors “ Democrats deliver ,” according to the New York Times. One can see why; the House, after all, has. Problem: Not so the Senate, where Build Back Better is hopelessly mired. There, “Democrats dither” would be more apt. But accuracy has the same effect in sloganeering as in portraiture. It is, as a wag once observed, usually least appreciated when most achieved.

The Democrats’ Build Back Better plan has sunk, gradually but deeply, into the quicksand of the Senate. Even the name has become problematic, so much so that Democrats are looking for pithier slogans.

And on the Republican side? To reveal or not reveal, that is the question. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is leading the party’s effort to win the Senate, has a refreshingly democratic idea: Why not tell voters what policies the GOP would pursue if trusted with a Senate majority? Thus he released an 11-page manifesto, with this admonition: “This plan is not for the faint of heart.”

A sampling: Scott proposes limiting not only federal officeholders but also “government bureaucrats” to 12 years at their jobs. He would eliminate all federal programs that could be done locally; sell off all nonessential government assets, buildings, and lands; quit paying dues to the United Nations; treat socialism as “an enemy combatant” (off to Gitmo with the Jacobin magazine!); sunset all federal programs every five years; prohibit any increase in the debt-ceiling unless war has been declared; and require every American to pay some income tax.

Enter the faint of heart, in the person of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” McConnell declared.

McConnell’s strategy for electoral success isn’t to put forth an agenda but rather to block most everything noteworthy that Democrats try to do, in the hopes of reaping the benefit of ricocheting anger should casual voters stay home out of exasperation over inaction.

Thus McConnell has stressed that he, and not Scott, will decide the GOP agenda — and that he will keep his legislative plans under wraps until after the election. Because, after all, it’s best for the GOP, if not the citizenry, that voters go to the polls having no idea what one of the country’s two major parties would do if it prevails.

Now for some good news/bad news: On the positive side, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has actually set up committees that may develop an agenda that might be released at some pre-election point. The bad news: McCarthy has tapped as an informal adviser to that effort former speaker Newt Gingrich, whose principal, um, contribution to American politics has been to debase and coarsen the dialogue.

Against that backdrop, it would be nice to report that, some six months after their own domestic package ran aground on the jagged reef that marks that entrance to the Straits of Manchin, Democrats have regrouped around a more realistic agenda.

But no. Not yet, anyway. Instead, they have largely moved on to other things. The president, of course, is consumed with Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine, while congressional Democrats are trying to pass the America COMPETES Act to strengthen our research infrastructure, energy grid, and chip-making ability.

A distracted White House seems only to have received half the message about Build Back Better. In his State of the Union speech, Biden refrained from using the phrase itself, but called again for lawmakers to pass most major parts of that agenda.

He did so even though, with centrist Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona dug in against big parts of the plan, it isn’t any closer to having even a slender pass-through-the-reconciliation-process majority than it was last summer. Less so, in fact, with supposedly temporary inflation lingering like a toothache.

Indeed, one thing has become abundantly clear: Manchin is more adamant in opposition than Senate majority leader Charles Schumer is persuasive as a herder of cats. Which means if Democrats are ever to reach a deal, at some point in the next few months someone else will have to step in and whittle down the party’s domestic agenda to something that Manchin and Sinema will support.

The most logical person for that task is, of course, the president himself.

“He does have that senatorial proclivity — I think he actually likes that stuff,” House Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal said in an interview.

So how important is it that Biden lead the effort?

“I think it is critical,” said Neal. “No doubt about it.”

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.