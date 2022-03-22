Graphic photos are defining the war in Ukraine. Would similar images reignite America’s gun reform efforts?

This ghastly moment is felt as much as seen. Watching it almost seems an intrusion on both the dignity of the dead and those who mourn them. But since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine last month, media have been inundated with the horrors of this war — a father crying over the body of his teenage son in Mariupol; a mother and her two children dead in the street, victims of a Russian mortar strike in Irpin; the bodies of several people, including an American , shot to death in a breadline in Chernihiv.

The young man is on his knees, his body crumpled into a fetal-like position. Blood-speckled hands cover his face as he weeps over the body of his mother , who was killed when a Russian missile struck her apartment last week in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. She is on the ground and covered by a bloody white sheet and surrounded by pieces of her neighborhood, now the detritus of an unprovoked war.

Disclaimers about graphic or disturbing content are standard, but many Ukrainians have been adamant — they do not want journalists to shield what Putin’s war is inflicting on their sovereign nation and its residents.

“We know the enemy. In the end, the world must see and hear this,” a Ukrainian soldier told a CNN reporter after he was injured when his barracks were struck by a Russian missile. “I don’t know. How many deaths will it take for everyone to see?”

In his lament, I heard the echo of so many in this nation tired of relentless gun violence and elected officials unwilling to do anything about it. Would their collective hand finally be forced to action if the media were flooded with graphic images of the toll of America’s addiction to guns?

Nationwide, there have been at least 107 mass shootings so far in 2022, defined as an incident in which four or more people are hit by gunfire. Last weekend, multiple people were shot at an Arkansas car show, a Virginia restaurant, a North Carolina hotel, and a Texas birthday party. In Miami Beach, currently packed with college students on spring break, two shootings that left five people injured compelled Mayor Dan Gelber to declare a state of emergency in his city.

“We can’t endure this anymore, we just simply can’t,” Gelber said. But history has already proved that we will, and so will legislators. When not a single significant act of gun reform was passed after 20 children and six educators were slaughtered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, that revealed an irreparable breach in this nation’s conscience. Somehow, Americans had accepted that first-graders could be gunned down with a weapon of war in their classroom.

Nearly 10 years later, little has changed. Now only the shootings with the highest body counts garner attention. Several people shot at a Milwaukee house party is background noise, the kind of event that rarely earns more than a brief mention outside of the communities directly affected.

Perhaps what was needed after Sandy Hook was graphic evidence of America’s murderous firearms folly. Every lawmaker who literally closed their office door to avoid meeting with Sandy Hook parents in 2013 should have had to view crime scene photos of those children, their principal, and their teachers. That is what legislators, with their useless supply of thoughts and prayers, should have to witness before defending their decisions to do absolutely nothing.

Well, not nothing. Several states are currently trying to pass laws that would allow citizens to legally carry concealed guns in public without a permit. Though the Supreme Court is currently discussing a concealed carry case brought by the NRA and two individuals challenging a New York gun law, the state bills aren’t receiving attention commensurate with their frightening implications. And silence only benefits perpetrators.

This is why Ukrainians insist that war reporters keep their cameras trained on Putin’s carnage. They want the world to see how they are now forced to live and die in their country. On CNN, Tanya Kozyreva, a Ukrainian journalist, told stories and shared photos of injured children she has visited. Though their faces were blurred, what their bodies suffered, such as amputated limbs, a multitude of shrapnel wounds, and being hooked up to life-supporting machines, was obvious.

This, too, is obvious — that Ukrainians will not sanitize Putin’s atrocities. Every image of broken bodies or faces smeared with blood and tears is an indictment of the Russian president’s barbarism. If Ukrainians must endure this, then we can bear witness and push for action. We should do as much for Americans being sacrificed daily to feed this nation’s Second Amendment fix and say out loud what that wounded Ukrainian solider asked of the world: “How many deaths will it take for everyone to see?”

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.