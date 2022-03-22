Here’s hoping dogs won’t be unleashed on restored South Boston monument

It’s so fitting that the photograph accompanying a March 15 Metro story on the renovation of the Dorchester Heights monument in South Boston shows two dogs roaming the site, completely unleashed (“Dorchester Heights monument in South Boston to undergo multi-million-dollar restoration”).

While this is one of the most beautiful spots in the city, at certain times of the day the site resembles not the national shrine it’s supposed to be but, rather, nothing more than perhaps the country’s most historic dog park. Dogs run everywhere unleashed while signs prohibiting this go completely ignored. The historic plaque, commemorating a turning point in the Revolutionary War, has had to be fenced in to protect it from dogs doing what unchecked dogs will do.