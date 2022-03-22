May I have a word: The invisible hands that guide us

John Haneffant, of Boston, suggested, “Let’s borrow from the physicists: string theory .” Daniel Berger, of Burlington, carried on from there, writing “My string theory for such metaphors is to see them as either thinklines or thinklinations .”

Reader Georgia Lyman, of Boston, reported: “I’ve always considered this the sky hook . It gives the illusion of weightlessness, or directional pull.” This term sticks the landing for the ballerina, but, alas, isn’t on point for my second example, in which a fencer imagines the string coming from behind an opponent.

Last time , I requested a term for “physical metaphors” — for instance, a ballerina imagining “a string rising to the ceiling from the top of her head” in order to center her pirouettes.

Carl Witthoft, of Chelmsford, headed in a different direction: “Since there’s already a profession, miming, dedicated to making us think there are invisible physical constraints, I propose mimeagination.” I love that — but, alas, when it’s said aloud, it sounds almost exactly like my imagination, which won’t do.

Nancy Taylor, of Stoneham, wrote, “Here’s my idea: kinesphor, a portmanteau of kinesthetic and metaphor.” What an elegant solution! I hereby award Nancy bragging rights.

On to the next challenge! A reader named Jack in Framingham writes: “A cousin of mine in California mentioned she’s going to a gender reveal party at which the gender of her great-grandchild will be, well, revealed. I am amused at the name given to this phenomenon: gender of the child? I was corrected when I asked if the purpose was the revelation of the sex.”

Jack’s anecdote may merit a bit of backstory:

Dictionaries and anatomy textbooks will tell you that the male and female sexes differ biologically. But — as I’d like to think most of us now know — genders differ not according to body parts but according to how people follow, or vary from, the norms, behaviors, and roles that society expects from each sex.

Therefore, the name gender reveal party demonstrates an incorrect use of gender — who can say what the gender of a newborn is going to turn out to be? But the phrase transgender people demonstrates a correct use, because such people have kicked off the confines of identity that society imposes and chosen for themselves their social norms, behaviors, and roles.

A digression from the backstory: According to the British current-affairs magazine Prospect, “In its early iterations, [a gender reveal] celebration gathered friends and family who witnessed the joy of the beaming couple and giddily waited for that pink or blue revelation. But now the gender reveal party is more associated with global headline-grabbing fiascos that have set off earthquakes and wildfires.”

Those fiascos include a party that a New Hampshire family gave last year, at which they detonated 80 pounds of an explosive typically used for firearms practice and thereby inflicted serious damage on nearby homes, including cracking their foundations. Two other gender reveal parties in recent years burnt some 60,000 acres of forest in California and Arizona. The California wildfire also, horrifyingly, claimed the life of a firefighter, and the Arizona fire cost $8 million to extinguish.

I’ll leave it to you, dear readers, to judge whether gender reveal parties are, on the whole, a boon or a bane. My role is merely to inquire into the language we use for them. Jack requested that we coin “a conversational substitute for that anatomical feature which doesn’t offend when making inquiry as to the purpose of reveal festivities.” He means, of course, that gender reveal party misuses the word gender, and sex reveal party sounds a lot dirtier than it should.

What better name could we give these celebrations? Send your ideas to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on April Fools’ Day, and kindly include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer in Cambridge, Mass., and London.