Tackling Boston area’s housing crisis without rent control

As a real estate professional with decades of experience in the affordable housing industry, I understand the types of solutions the region must pursue to weather this crisis. Our industry has been at the forefront of those solutions, far beyond the ineffective ideas behind rent control.

We must ensure that our most vulnerable populations have the resources they need to keep roofs over their heads. Programs like Residential Assistance for Families in Transition provide eligible households up to $7,000 to avoid becoming homeless due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

Advertisement

Another solution absolutely essential to overcoming the housing crisis is a large increase in the construction of safe, reliable, affordable housing. The recently passed Housing Choice bill eases barriers to housing construction by lowering the number of votes needed within municipalities to enact zoning changes. It also mandates that municipalities build multifamily housing near MBTA stops. The initiative already has led to the construction of tens of thousands of homes and will lead to the construction of many more.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Peter Lewis

Dedham

The writer is the executive vice president of property management at Schochet Companies in Braintree. He also serves on the board of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board’s Massachusetts Apartment Association.





Here and across country, rent control has caused problems

History shows that Mayor Michelle Wu’s desire to enact rent control, while well-intentioned, would backfire on Bostonians and lead to higher housing costs in the city (“Wu names study panel on rent stabilization,” Business, March 11). Time and again, wherever rent control is implemented, it tends largely to benefit a very few, typically wealthier individuals and not necessarily those in greatest need.

Advertisement

We saw it in Cambridge in the 1980s, after which Massachusetts voters stepped in to enact a law preventing other local governments from making the same mistake. And we’re seeing it happen in real time in Minnesota; this past November, rent control ballot measures were approved by voters in St. Paul and Minneapolis. In response, apartment developers halted or abandoned construction projects that would meaningfully address those cities’ striking lack of available housing compared with the number of renters who need homes (the true cause of our affordability crisis).

In a rent-controlled market, property owners cannot recoup their costs for construction, taxes, and maintenance. Instead of renting their properties out, they sell them off, tightening the market even more. Rather than rent control, the city would be better served throwing its weight behind measures that foster additional construction, such as the elimination of outdated and inherently biased zoning laws, delivering the housing people need and bringing costs down. Bostonians cannot afford repeating the mistakes of history.

Doug Bibby

President

National Multifamily Housing Council

Washington, D.C.