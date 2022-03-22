Will the real snowflakes please stand down?

I’m struck by the recent movement, currently in at least 36 states, to restrict teaching the history of racism in schools. The motivation is pretty clearly stated in the bills and laws.

Georgia House Bill 1084 bans “divisive concepts” that include claims that the United States is “fundamentally or systematically racist,” and instructs that no one “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race.”

Bills using the same language have been proposed in dozens of states, backed by the Center for Renewing America, a think tank led by former Trump administration officials.