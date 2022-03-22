Will the real snowflakes please stand down?

I’m struck by the recent movement, currently in at least 36 states, to restrict teaching the history of racism in schools. The motivation is pretty clearly stated in the bills and laws.
Georgia House Bill 1084 bans “divisive concepts” that include claims that the United States is “fundamentally or systematically racist,” and instructs that no one “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of his or her race.”
Bills using the same language have been proposed in dozens of states, backed by the Center for Renewing America, a think tank led by former Trump administration officials.
The past few years we’ve seen a lot of conservative criticism about the “snowflakes” at our colleges and universities. Walter E. Williams of The New American magazine provides just one example when he ridicules “spineless college administrators” and the college students they cave in to who are “easily traumatized by criticism and politically incorrect phrases. They demand safe spaces and trigger warnings . . . as though they must be protected against words, events, and deeds that do not fully conform to their extremely limited, narrow-minded beliefs built on sheer delusion.”
Not only do conservative lawmakers whine about acknowledging the realities of our political and social history; they’re passing laws against even discussing them. They’re so sensitive!
I have to wonder: Who are the real snowflakes?
Russel Feldman
Newton