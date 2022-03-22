Bentley men’s basketball is eliminated in Division 2 Elite Eight

Bentley finished 25-5. Northwest, the two-time defending national champion, will play No. 1 seed Nova Southeastern or No. 8 Black Hills State in the Final Four Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Falcons lost to fifth-seeded Northwest Missouri State, 61-43, in a national quarterfinal at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

The memorable postseason run by the Bentley men’s basketball team ended Tuesday in the Division 2 Elite Eight.

“I’m really proud of my team, but we ran into a buzz saw today,” said Bentley coach Jay Lawson. “As always, our guys fought as much as we could. Our struggles came on the offensive end, and a lot of that was attributed to their defense.”

Bentley’s scoring output was its lowest of the season.

The Falcons uncharacteristically turned the ball over 19 times and shot just 30 percent from the field as they struggled to create separation from an athletic Bearcats unit.

Colton Lawrence led Bentley with 12 points and Jordan Mello-Klein added 10.

“We don’t play a lot of athletes like that who can stay in front of their men,” said Mello-Klein. “It usually loosens up as the game goes on. But that stayed throughout the whole game and they did a good job of preventing us from getting the ball moving.”

Bentley never led but sliced the deficit to 31-27 early in the second half. Northwest responded with a 17-3 run over the next six minutes to pull away.

Trevor Hudgins, a first-team All-American, led the Bearcats with 24 points and Diego Bernard filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists.

“I thought it showed today that they have a couple players that we’re not going to see at our level in the Northeast,” said Lawson.

Despite the defeat, Lawson praised his team on a terrific season, especially after sitting out all of last year because of COVID-19.

Mello-Klein, Lawrence, and forward Pete Blust were graduate students who opted to return to Bentley for a fifth year offered by the NCAA. The veteran unit helped lead the Falcons to Northeast 10 regular-season and conference titles as well as the program’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2010.

“I’ve been at Bentley 37 years, and no other team has been a symbol of our program more than this team,” said Lawson. “I’m really, really proud of them.”











