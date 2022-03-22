Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic fined $40K for throwing Pacers fan’s phone

The NBA fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone. The incident happened shortly after Sunday’s game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan, walked within a few inches of the person, grabbed the person’s cellphone and tossed it into nearby seats. It was not clear what preceded the incident, which lasted only a few seconds. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed, at which point the Blazers’ center walked away ... The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 for directing profane language toward a game official. Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night after getting called for two technical fouls in an eight-second span. He was arguing a foul call and then continued yelling at the referee after his ejection. The Warriors, playing for the first time since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, lost the game 110-108.

The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract, giving the team a pass-rushing boost from a player recently let go by their biggest rival. Smith, who spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions. The Packers released Smith last week. He reached an agreement to return to his original team, the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports, but that contract fell through.

Bills sign WR Crowder, RB Duke Johnson to one-year contracts

The Buffalo Bills added to their offensive depth by signing receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Duke Johnson to one-year contracts. Crowder joins the Bills after spending the past three seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets. Johnson also has seven seasons of NFL experience, and closed last season with another divisional rival, Miami. At 5-foot-9, Crowder primarily has been used as a slot receiver. He will be given the opportunity to replace Cole Beasley, who was released last week. Buffalo also has not re-signed Emmanuel Sanders. Crowder has topped 50 catches six times and 600 yards receiving five times. His numbers dropped last season, when he finished with 51 catches for 447 yards while scoring two touchdowns in a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense that ranked 20th in the NFL in yards passing.

BASEBALL

Braves’ Acuña still rehabbing knee, won’t play spring games

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t see game action in spring training, even as a designated hitter, as it becomes increasingly likely he will miss at least the first month of the regular season. “No. You won’t see him in a spring game,” manager Brian Snitker said. Acuña, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered midway through last season, expressed hope at the start of spring training that he would be ready for the defending World Series champion Braves’ opener on April 7. There had been speculation the universal DH would provide a path for Acuña’s return to the lineup earlier than if he had to play in the outfield. Instead, the Braves continue to take a cautious approach to the rehabilitation process for Acuña, the team’s unquestioned biggest star after Freddie Freeman’s free-agent signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snitker said Acuña has had no setback but added, “He’s just still going through rehab, pretty much.”