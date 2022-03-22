Don Sweeney says he isn’t thinking about a possible Patrice Bergeron retirement, but shouldn’t he?

“I honestly believe that Patrice is playing at the top of his game,” general manager Don Sweeney said during his post-trade-deadline presser Monday. “If he’s healthy and he looks around at his teammates and enjoys it, he’s going to want to play hockey.”

No need here to detail the virtues, legacy, overall excellence, and divine duende (copyright: George Frazier) of the Bruins captain. At age 36, though hindered lately by an arm/elbow injury, he remains the face of the franchise and the center of the club’s success, both positionally and figuratively.

Playoffs aside, the next big event on the Bruins calendar, the biggest of them all in fact, is whether Patrice Bergeron decides in these next few weeks whether he wants to keep on keeping on his exquisite playing career here.

OK, great. More Bergy, please. Big ol’ scoops. The biggah the bettah.

In fact, if Bergeron has it in the back of his head ultimately to give Zdeno Chara, the most recent former Bruins captain, a run for his money as The Oldest Working NHLer in the whole wide Original 32 (or 33 … maybe 34 …?), I think we’re all good with that.

But what if Bergeron is, to use the words of Bruins goaltending great Gerry Cheevers, tutti finooti? What if he soon informs Sweeney et al that he’s had enough, that his head and heart are full up on pucks, that he’s grateful still to enjoy reasonably good health and a sharp, sound mind and, well … he has a life to catch and he’s outta here?

Not a pleasant thought, is it?

It is also one, quite surprisingly, that Sweeney said Monday he did not entertain as he made his trade calls in recent days, specifically as he addressed his club’s needs at forward in the closing hours of the deadline.

“I haven’t really given much thought about the Patrice factor,” said Sweeney, who in May will celebrate his seventh anniversary as the one who occupies the Black-and-Gold corner office on Causeway Street. “My job is to put together the best team I possibly can.”

Amen and hockey hallelujah to that. No one who has watched him on the GM job would question Sweeney’s attention to detail, his devotion to due diligence.

But something doesn’t ring quite right there. Not much thought about the Patrice factor? Huh?

If Sweeney tried that play on the ice, the ref would blow the whistle and point to the center-ice faceoff dot, signaling for a penalty shot.

Correct, the GM’s job is to put together the best team possible, but always, like a good golfer, with an eye on how the next shot will play, what the course will give and what it will take away after that next shot, and the one after that.

If Bergeron is a goner, Sweeney well knows the course to a Stanley Cup for the Bruins moves from an ever-tricky par-3 track to one with 18 holes of Amen Corners covered ankle-deep with goose muck.

Which is also to say he absolutely had to be thinking about the prospect of Bergeron’s departure as he assessed his roster Monday morning, Monday afternoon, and then as he drove home Monday night, having said before he left Warrior Arena that he regretted not swinging a deal to add depth to his forwards.

If he truly wasn’t factoring in the “Bergeron Factor,” then something just ain’t right.

“That’s his decision — he’s the only one that can have a timeline on it,” said Sweeney. “I’ve never asked him since he made his statement since the first of the year. I just take my cues from how he’s doing and how invested he is.”

For those catching up, Bergeron is playing on an expiring contract, the eight-year, $55 million deal he signed in July 2013 when Peter Chiarelli was GM and Sweeney his lieutenant. The agent who negotiated that deal for Bergeron, Kent Hughes, is now the GM of the Canadiens. Life and careers and rosters move on, the pace and twists of those decisions often capricious.

Bergeron has maintained, steadfastly, that he’ll decide his future at season’s end, that out of loyalty and respect “on both sides,” he wouldn’t have interest in signing anywhere other than here, the city where he launched his brilliant NHL career as an 18-year-old rookie in the fall of 2003.

For Sweeney not to be assessing things through a “With Bergy” or “Without Bergy” prism could be the GM’s way of saying that he knows deep down that his elite pivot is coming back. Or perhaps Bergeron already has told him that he intends to return.

So I asked, any gut read on what Bergeron will do?

“Spidey sense doesn’t exist for me,” said Sweeney. “That’s only for Patrice to make that declaration, not me.”

Well, there we go, the NHL franchise Charles Adams landed here in 1924 is not running on Spider-Man’s magical powers. Huge relief. But, geez Robin, gas up the Batmobile, because this could be a long, rough ride if Bergeron is about to say adieu.

“He’s pretty invested,” said Sweeney. “And I think that being excited about adding a player to our hockey club like Hampus [Lindholm], and the long term …hopefully it sends the right message, not just to your club, but obviously to one of the important players in the history of the organization.”

So no doubt Sweeney gets Bergeron’s importance, his stature. It sounds as if the GM hopes the Lindholm acquisition is, in part, a sell job, enough to keep Bergeron here for another year, two, or three.

We will find out soon what Bergeron decides. We found out Monday that the roster decisions of today didn’t factor into what that tomorrow may bring, or whom it might take away.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.