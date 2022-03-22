Eight thoughts on the Celtics as they continue to rise in the standings

It won’t be easy. Boston’s final nine opponents have a combined winning percentage of .563, the toughest remaining schedule in the league. The 76ers, meanwhile, have the 24th-easiest remaining schedule. The Celtics hold tiebreakers against the 76ers and Heat, and are in good position to win a tie against the Bucks. They would win the season series by winning at Milwaukee on April 7, but even if they lose the series would be tied, 2-2, and the next tiebreaker would be conference record. The Celtics currently hold a two-game edge there.

▪ Before we begin, take a look at that last sentence. A few months ago, Boston appeared to have almost zero chance of securing the East’s top spot. Now, after winning 20 of 23 games, it’s certainly possible. The Celtics enter Tuesday night in a tie for second place with the Bucks and 76ers, 2½ games behind the first-place Heat.

Some scattered thoughts on the Celtics as they continue their chase for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs …

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ The No. 1 seed holds considerable value, obviously, because it results in home-court advantage throughout the conference playoffs. But this strange year of injuries and COVID-related absences has made the true hierarchy less clear. So look for teams at the top to do all they can to avoid a potential first-round matchup against the Nets.

Advertisement

The problem is that Brooklyn’s final position will probably not be known when the regular season ends. It will almost certainly be in the 7-10 play-in tournament, meaning it could end up seventh or eighth in the East — or out of the playoffs altogether. If there was a way to tank and guarantee avoiding the Nets, though, it probably would be worth it.

▪ As the Celtics’ fortunes have shifted, so too has the perception of first-year coach Ime Udoka. Udoka insisted during the team’s slow start that his group could become dangerous when fully healthy, and now that is clear. But he has improved as this season has progressed, too, and is a potential Coach of the Year finalist.

Advertisement

Suns coach Monty Williams should be a lock for one of the three spots. His team is nearly lapping the field and continues to thrive without All-Star point guard Chris Paul. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, whose rejuvenated 49-23 squad has been one of the NBA’s feel-good stories, should take the second slot. After that, it likely will come down to Udoka and Cavaliers’ coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff has certainly done more with less, but Cleveland (41-31) is stumbling down the stretch. If the Celtics secure a top-three seed and the Cavaliers end up in the play-in tournament, it would be hard to quibble with Udoka being a finalist. Regardless, it’s been an impressive in-season turnaround by the first-year coach.

▪ Al Horford played in just 28 games in his lone season with the Thunder, but there is clearly mutual respect and admiration between him and the organization. Horford received a hearty ovation when he was introduced prior to Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, and nearly an hour after the final buzzer, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was searching for Horford in the bowels of the arena to say hello.

▪ Derrick White and Daniel Theis have been solid additions, but the reemergence of Payton Pritchard has been perhaps the most important benefit of last month’s trades. Pritchard had fallen out of Boston’s rotation and struggled during his brief opportunities. But after the Celtics traded away seven players and received just White and Theis in return, it was clear Pritchard would get a larger chance, and he has seized it.

Advertisement

He was shooting 37 percent from beyond the 3-point line before the Feb. 10 deals and has connected on 45.8 percent since, including a stretch during this road trip in which he hit 10 in a row. Since Feb. 10, the Celtics have outscored opponents by 14.7 points per 100 possessions with Pritchard on the court, trailing only Jayson Tatum and Horford among Boston’s regular rotation players.

▪ If this Celtics run is derailed, health issues will likely play a role. So the Celtics are probably holding their breath after Robert Williams’s latest knee tendinitis flare-up. Williams has battled the ailment for much of this year but had had no issues recently. The fact it was agitated by an awkward landing after jumping for an alley-oop is slightly concerning. Udoka, at least publicly, does not believe it will be a lingering problem. And Boston has a three-day break after Wednesday’s game against the Jazz. Still, the Celtics should limit Williams’s playing time the rest of the regular season.

▪ Tatum missed out on about $32 million in bonuses in his max contract extension when he was not chosen for an All-NBA team last year. This year, he’s all but a lock to be chosen for one of the three teams, but there are no retroactive bonuses. Tough timing.

Advertisement

▪ Look, it’s corny to give yourself a nickname. And if you’re going to give yourself a nickname, at least come up with something original. But after helping slow down Nuggets star Nikola Jokic — the Joker— for the second time this season, Grant Williams sent Jaylen Brown to his postgame news conference Sunday and asked him to put the word out that he should be called Batman now. [Tatum had the best response when he heard about this request: “Grant played great tonight, but I’m going to call him Grant, not calling him no damn Batman.”]

Having said that, there’s no harm in having some fun. Horford happily interrupted Williams’s postgame television interview after he scored a career-high 20 points Monday and played along. Then Williams came to his press conference with a list of Marvel characters he associated with each Celtics player and Udoka, even including two-way contract player Matt Ryan on his list. Yes, Batman was sort of lame, but the camaraderie can’t hurt.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.