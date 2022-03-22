MLB, MLBPA agree on new series of rules, including expanded rosters and the return of the ‘ghost’ runner

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association are bringing the “ghost runner” back to extra innings this season, part of a new set of rules tentatively agreed to according to the New York Post.

Along with putting a runner on second base at the start of each inning beginning with the 10th, as baseball has done since the start of the 2020 season, rosters will expand to 28 players from 26 through May 1 as a way to compensate for a shortened spring training. Doubleheaders, an increased necessity given the week of games needing to be rescheduled following the lockout, will return to being nine-inning games.