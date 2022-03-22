fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox, Rafael Devers reach agreement on new deal for 2022

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Rafael Devers agreed to a new deal on Tuesday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers have reached an agreement on a salary for 2022 of $11.2 million, avoiding arbitration.

This was the second year of arbitration eligibility for Devers, who hit .279/.352/.538 (.890 OPS) in 156 games last season, and led the Red Sox in nearly every major offensive category, including home runs (38) and RBIs (113). The 25-year-old also committed 22 errors, second-most in the American League.

He made $4.575 million in 2021.

The deal does nothing to prevent the team and player from coming to a long-term agreement. Devers is due to become a free agent after next season.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Related: Defensive flaws aside, Rafael Devers is seen as a Red Sox cornerstone at third base

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video