Red Sox, Rafael Devers reach agreement on new deal for 2022

The Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers have reached an agreement on a salary for 2022 of $11.2 million, avoiding arbitration.

This was the second year of arbitration eligibility for Devers, who hit .279/.352/.538 (.890 OPS) in 156 games last season, and led the Red Sox in nearly every major offensive category, including home runs (38) and RBIs (113). The 25-year-old also committed 22 errors, second-most in the American League.

He made $4.575 million in 2021.