Red Sox, Rafael Devers reach agreement on new deal for 2022

The Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers have reached an agreement on a salary for 2022 of $11.2 million, avoiding arbitration.
This was the second year of arbitration eligibility for Devers, who hit .279/.352/.538 (.890 OPS) in 156 games last season, and led the Red Sox in nearly every major offensive category, including home runs (38) and RBIs (113). The 25-year-old also committed 22 errors, second-most in the American League.
He made $4.575 million in 2021.
The deal does nothing to prevent the team and player from coming to a long-term agreement. Devers is due to become a free agent after next season.
Advertisement
This story will be updated.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.