Red Sox will wear a commemorative patch to honor Jerry Remy during the 2022 season

The Red Sox will honor longtime player and announcer Jerry Remy by wearing a commemorative patch on their jerseys throughout the 2022 season.
Remy, who died last October at the age of 68 after a long battle with lung cancer, was with the Red Sox organization in some capacity — as a player, coach, and broadcaster — for more than 40 years.
The team is also planning a pregame ceremony for Remy April 20.
The patch will be worn by Red Sox players in every game of the season except April 15, when a “42″ patch honoring Jackie Robinson will be worn by each team across Major League Baseball.
The #redsox will wear this patch to honor Jerry Remy all season long. pic.twitter.com/Ft8ufoUfRt— Tom Caron (@TomCaron) March 22, 2022