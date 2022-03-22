fb-pixel Skip to main content

Red Sox will wear a commemorative patch to honor Jerry Remy during the 2022 season

By Hayden Bird Boston.com,Updated March 22, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Jerry Remy died last October at the age of 68.Jessica Rinaldi

The Red Sox will honor longtime player and announcer Jerry Remy by wearing a commemorative patch on their jerseys throughout the 2022 season.

Remy, who died last October at the age of 68 after a long battle with lung cancer, was with the Red Sox organization in some capacity — as a player, coach, and broadcaster — for more than 40 years.

The team is also planning a pregame ceremony for Remy April 20.

The patch will be worn by Red Sox players in every game of the season except April 15, when a “42″ patch honoring Jackie Robinson will be worn by each team across Major League Baseball.

