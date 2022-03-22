Red Sox will wear a commemorative patch to honor Jerry Remy during the 2022 season

The Red Sox will honor longtime player and announcer Jerry Remy by wearing a commemorative patch on their jerseys throughout the 2022 season.

Remy, who died last October at the age of 68 after a long battle with lung cancer, was with the Red Sox organization in some capacity — as a player, coach, and broadcaster — for more than 40 years.

The team is also planning a pregame ceremony for Remy April 20.