Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Make it six wins in a row

Breakdown : Rich Hill tossed two innings, striking out two and giving up two hits and a walk. He didn’t yield a run. Garrett Whitlock tossed two innings of scoreless ball as well, allowing three hits and walking a pair. Bobby Dalbec registered a two-run double in the third inning. Tampa Bay’s Ruben Cardenas and the Sox’ Wil Dalton had solo homers.

Next: The Red Sox take on the Twins at JetBlue Park Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on NESN. Nate Eovaldi will be the Sox starter.





