spring training report

Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Make it six wins in a row

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 22, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Rich Hill struck out two while giving up two hits and a walk.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Red Sox 4, Rays 2

Record: 6-0

Breakdown: Rich Hill tossed two innings, striking out two and giving up two hits and a walk. He didn’t yield a run. Garrett Whitlock tossed two innings of scoreless ball as well, allowing three hits and walking a pair. Bobby Dalbec registered a two-run double in the third inning. Tampa Bay’s Ruben Cardenas and the Sox’ Wil Dalton had solo homers.

Next: The Red Sox take on the Twins at JetBlue Park Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on NESN. Nate Eovaldi will be the Sox starter.


Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

