We are officially raising our expectations for the Celtics in the playoffs

Your Boston Celtics can’t lose on the court or off it. They’re the Lego Celtics — Everything is Awesome. They’ve been the best team in the NBA for nearly two months, and, best of all, the Parishioners of the Parquet will commit to zero playoff expectations or aspirations for them, even as they tout them as the NBA’s elite. It’s all Green Team gravy, baby.

The glass would never be half-full. It would always be the perfect amount of water one thirsts for. That long TSA line at Logan would merely be an opportunity to mingle with others in a communal space. The sticker shock at the gas pump would simply be a windfall of credit card rewards points.

If only we could all carry the sunny disposition of a Celtics fan into all aspects of life, what a wonderful world it would be.

Advertisement

The Patriots and Red Sox are expected to win offseasons and championships. The Bruins have a ticking Stanley Cup biological clock with their core, and we wonder if general manager Don Sweeney should’ve done more at the NHL trade deadline. Even the Revolution, coming off a record-setting 2021 season, are held to a higher postseason success standard than the local hoops team.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Sorry, but the Celtics are on such a roll that we’re officially past the point of just enjoying the ride. Save that for the extended Green Line. With the Celtics’ sublime play come greater stakes and greater expectations, even if perpetually positive fans don’t want to accept them, viewing every situation as a no-lose proposition.

The Boston basketball buzz saw carved up the Thunder, 132-123, Monday night to slice through the Western swing a perfect 4-0. The Celtics’ rebirth after a 25-25 start has seen them win an astonishing 20 of 23 games and nine of 10 in March, a supposed schedule heat check.

Advertisement

For this incredible and incredibly entertaining stretch of basketball to represent significant, meaningful, and sustainable big-picture progress, the Celtics have to progress in the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference is loaded, so there’s no shame in failing to get out of the East or losing a round before the conference finals, but there should be disappointment if all those nifty numbers and stats bandied about ordaining the Celtics the best team in the NBA matter.

Nate Silver’s online analytics oracle FiveThirtyEight gives the Celtics the best chance of making the NBA Finals (43 percent) and winning the championship (28 percent).

The Celtics are 22-14 against teams that are .500 or better, the best in the East. Their net rating in their last 23 games is a gaudy 14.9; the next-highest one belongs to the Suns, owners of the NBA’s best record, at a meager 9.4. Boston boasts the NBA’s best defense for the entire season with a rating of 105.8.

Yes, the Celtics are still a young team. MVP candidate Jayson Tatum just turned 24 this month. Running mate Jaylen Brown is only 25. Rim-rocking and rim-protecting center Robert Williams is 24. But if you’re going to brag about what they’re doing now in the regular season without regard to their age, it can’t be a built-in excuse if they falter in the playoffs.

We’re beyond that point with a team that has advanced to three of the last five Eastern Conference Finals, and features a core in Tatum, Brown, and Marcus Smart that has powered them to two of the last four.

Advertisement

We’re not even counting the Kyrie Irving Sabotage Season when the Celtics were dubbed the East Coast Warriors and hailed as clear conference favorites before immolating in a bonfire of egos.

Some Celtics supporters, media members (hi, Felger), and team personnel don’t want to hear this. It harshes their green mellow. It’s always sunny at the Auerbach Center.

They’ll tell you you’re wrong for favoring virtually any team in the East over the Celtics in a playoff series, but then say you can’t use the d-word (disappointing) if they lose to any of those teams.

It’s like the zealot Patriot fan who predicts the team will go 12-5, but then picks them to win every week and is indignant if you don’t too.

What’s stopping the Celtics from breaking through to an NBA Finals?

With their stingy defense, they’re nearly unbeatable when they execute with the offensive efficiency and potency they’ve displayed recently. The Celtics have scored 110 points or more in eight of their 10 games this month.

During their 23-game high hoops renaissance, the Celtics’ offense rating is 119.2, trailing only the Bucks and Timberwolves, tied for the top spot at 119.8 points per 100 possessions. The league leader for the season is the Celtics’ next opponent, the Jazz, at 116.2.

Advertisement

Tatum, author of three straight 30-point games, has been otherworldly since the Celtics suffered an embarrassing home loss to the depleted Trail Blazers Jan. 21, the last time their record dipped below .500.

The next game, he produced a 51-point outburst against the Wizards. That commenced a torrid 26-game span in which Tatum has averaged 29.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

Fetishized hustle guy Smart is proving everyone, including the original Point God, Bob Cousy, wrong.

There is so much to like about this Green Team. They play an appealing brand of basketball, showcase young superstars, display personality, and they’re having fun.

The highlight of this season was versatile and valuable forward Grant Williams, who like George Costanza of “Seinfeld” fame is trying to coin his own nickname (Batman), listing off superhero sobriquets for his teammates after beating the Thunder.

Williams drew from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though he and all comic book fans know that Batman is a DC Comics character. It was the best Celtics crossover of the season.

Williams also proved wise when evaluating where his team stands.

“Proving ourselves right ... just proving to ourselves that we can compete with the best teams, the worst teams, anyone in the league,” said Williams, when asked what the team has learned. “It’s just a matter of maintaining consistency and not riding the highs and the lows.”

Advertisement

The Celtics are on the highest of highs right now. Assigning expectations to that should make it more meaningful and enjoyable, not less.

The context of this organization is, like the MCU villain Thanos, inevitable. The Celtics hang banners for one thing and one thing only, championships. That’s the goal. That’s the standard. It always has been. It always will be.

Whether the Celtics reach that bar this year or next year or two years from now is part of the journey —enjoy it — but that’s the only long-term destination.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.