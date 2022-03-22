With just two weeks left, taking a crack at a Red Sox Opening Day roster

For the moment, teams will have 26-man rosters with a maximum of 13 pitchers. But Major League Baseball is likely to expand that, perhaps to 28 with no limit on pitchers, to account for the time missed during the lockout.

The complicated process of weighing immediate needs against maintaining depth in the minor leagues has been thrown into a blender as teams try and prepare their players and make decisions in a condensed time frame.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It feels like spring training is just getting started. But the Red Sox have only 15 days remaining before needing to select a roster to open the season against the Yankees on April 7.

With the caveat that the Sox may not yet be finished adding players, here’s a projected 26-man roster for Opening Day:

Rotation (5): RHP Nate Eovaldi, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP Michael Wacha, LHP Rich Hill.

Explanation: Manager Alex Cora has said the season will open with Eovaldi, Pivetta, and Houck. He also has acknowledged Wacha will be a starter.

If only to mix in a lefty, Hill makes sense as a No. 5. He has experience, and his being in the rotation would allow Garrett Whitlock to work in a multi-inning relief role.

Bullpen (8): RHP Matt Barnes, RHP Ryan Brasier, LHP Jake Diekman, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, RHP Hansel Robles, RHP Hirokazu Sawamura, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Garrett Whitlock.

Explanation: Barnes, Brasier, and Sawamura return from last season. Diekman and Strahm were signed this spring. Whitlock can take on different roles. Hernandez offers versatility and a mix that plays against lefties and righties, but he needs to prove he belongs.

The final choice could come down to Robles and lefty Austin Davis. If Robles is ready, he’ll get the spot. If rosters expand, the Sox seem sure to add two more relievers.

Don’t focus too much on who goes to New York. The Sox will want to keep as many options in the organization as possible.

Catcher (2): Christian Vázquez, Kevin Plawecki.

Explanation: There’s no real competition here. The Sox have Ronaldo Hernández and Connor Wong on the 40-man roster, but they need more time in Triple A. Wong gave the Sox five solid games last season when needed. That earned him a lot of trust.

Designated hitter (1): J.D. Martinez.

Explanation: Cora likes to include him among the outfielders, and Martinez is likely to get some innings on defense. But less is more.

Martinez is a poor defender. His offensive numbers also recede sharply when he’s in the outfield. Since 2020, he has an .874 OPS as a designated hitter and a .588 OPS as an outfielder.

Outfield (4): RF-CF Jackie Bradley Jr., CF-LF Kiké Hernández, LF-CF-RF Rob Refsnyder, LF-RF Alex Verdugo.

Explanation: Cora has said he favors an alignment of Verdugo in left, Hernández in center, and Bradley in right.

Bradley has started 831 career games in center and is a Gold Glove defender there. Hernández has started 209 and has been an above-average defender. He was particularly good last season. Bradley will be an effective right fielder, especially at Fenway Park, so maybe it will work. But you could see Bradley in center in some road parks.

Then again, if Bradley struggles at the plate like he did last season for Milwaukee (.163/.236/.261), you may not see him much at all.

Refsnyder, who turns 31 on Saturday and is in camp on a minor-league deal, has six years of major league experience. He’s a more reliable backup than Franchy Cordero, which isn’t saying much. The Twins used him in center field last season and he hit lefties well.

Infield (6): UTIL Christian Arroyo, SS Xander Bogaerts, 1B-3B Bobby Dalbec, 3B Rafael Devers, 1B-3B Travis Shaw, 2B-SS Trevor Story.

Explanation: Story, who has not yet officially been added to the roster, brings power, speed, and solid defense to the mix. The Sox were next-to-last in the majors with 40 stolen bases last season. Story had 20 for the Rockies.

Bogaerts and Devers are among the best hitters at their positions in the majors. Devers needs to make strides defensively to stay at third base. At 25, he’s getting too old for the Sox to blame it on needing more time.

Dalbec lost the job at first base last season, but earned more playing time with a good finish. He’s looked sharp in spring training. Arroyo came up as a shortstop and should be valuable as a utility player who can provide a spark to the offense.

Shaw can help as a platoon bat at first base and a solid pinch hitter.

Injured list (3): LHP James Paxton (Tommy John recovery), LHP Chris Sale (rib fracture), LHP Josh Taylor (herniated disc).

Explanation: Only Paxton is officially on the injured list at this point, but the other two are expected to join him there. Taylor is the closest to a return, perhaps in mid-April. Paxton is on a July timetable.

With Sale, who can say? The Sox will be ultra-conservative with him. Maybe early June.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.