Navalny, fiery Putin critic, is handed a new, 9-year prison sentence

“Navalny committed fraud, that is, the theft of other people’s property through deceit and breach of trust,” the judge, Margarita Kotova, said in reading her verdict, according to the news agency Interfax.

Prosecutors had claimed that Navalny, a relentless critic and frequent target of Putin, and Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation — which the Russian authorities banned as extremist last year — had embezzled donations from supporters.

A Russian court sentenced Alexei Navalny to nine years in a high-security prison Tuesday, imposing a new punishment on the imprisoned opposition leader at a time when the war in Ukraine has made him even more of a liability for President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny has been the subject of a long-running campaign of harassment and intimidation by Russian authorities, and the fraud case was widely seen as a move by the Kremlin to keep him behind bars beyond the expiration in 2023 of his current 2 ½-year prison term, ostensibly for violating the terms of his parole.

It was also a way to increase Navalny’s personal hardship and isolation, with the new sentence clearing the way for him to be moved to a more remote, higher-security prison, making it more difficult for his attorneys and family to visit him.

The latest trial was held in a makeshift courtroom at the prison outside Moscow where Navalny has been held for more than a year. Following the sentencing, two of his attorneys were detained by police and driven away in a police truck after they went outside to speak to journalists, according to news reports, before being released later.

A member of Navalny’s legal team who was not at the sentencing said that his aides expected the prosecutor’s office, which had originally requested a term of 13 years, to appeal the ruling. It was not immediately clear whether Navalny would be allowed to serve his existing term and the new one concurrently.

Navalny, who was also ordered to pay about $11,500, expressed defiance after the sentence was announced and said that the Anti-Corruption Foundation he created in 2011 would be expanding its operations beyond Russia. He encouraged others to continue to fight.

“The best support for me and other political prisoners is not sympathy and kind words, but actions,” said a comment attributed to Navalny on his Twitter account. “Any activity against the deceitful and thievish Putin’s regime. Any opposition to these war criminals.”

He also referenced a popular phrase about serving time in prison from the TV show “The Wire”: “‘You only do two days. That’s the day you go in and the day you come out.’ I even had a T-shirt with this slogan, but the prison authorities confiscated it, considering the print extremist.”

Navalny’s original prison term has not quieted him, and the war in Ukraine has only made him more of a headache for the Russian government. He has been urging Russians, via letters from jail that his attorneys post to social media, to protest the invasion.

“It is every person’s duty to fight against this war,” Navalny said in a courtroom speech last week. The war, he said, was started by a “group of crazy old men who don’t understand anything and don’t want to understand anything.”

Even with Navalny in prison, his aides outside Russia have been calling for protests against the war and continuing to publish their trademark corruption investigations on YouTube. On Monday, the group released a video that offered evidence that Putin was hiding a $700 million yacht at a dock in Italy.

Another video from the group said that during Navalny’s trial last week, Kotova had received multiple phone calls from a number that researchers traced to the head of public relations for the presidential administration.

“The case was entirely fabricated by specific people,” Ivan Zhdanov, a supporter and former head of Navalny’s foundation, says in the video. “This verdict is being written by Putin’s officials.”

Kotova has not commented on the allegations, but she was promoted to a more senior judicial position last week, the state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Navalny’s sentencing came amid further crackdowns on freedom of speech in Russia on Tuesday. The country’s Supreme Court turned down an appeal to stop the liquidation of Memorial, a major human rights organization that chronicled political repression in the Soviet Union, after it was designated a “foreign agent” in December.

And the Russian parliament amended an existing “anti-fakes” law to make it more sweeping. The new language prohibits the spreading of false information or the discrediting of activities that the Russian government performs abroad. The original version of the law referred only to military bodies.

On Tuesday evening, Alexander Nevzorov, a journalist and a former member of Russia’s parliament, became the most prominent person to be targeted by the law.

A criminal investigation was launched against him for publishing information on Instagram and YouTube about a Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol. Nevzorov has 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 690,000 followers on Instagram, which was banned in Russia on Monday.