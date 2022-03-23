The best part of the Oscars show? All those cringey moments.

We’re not showing up to the opening of an envelope. What makes the Oscars enjoyable, at least for me, is what happens in between — all the cloying, cringey, awkward, inevitable moments, like 2017′s “In Memoriam,” which listed Jan Chapman among the year’s dearly departed even though the Australian film producer (“The Last Days of Chez Nous” and “The Piano”) was — still is, in fact — very much alive.

Honestly, I’m rooting for those moments. There’s artistry involved in making a great movie, but the Academy Awards is a pageant, and watching Hollywood make a hash of it, as “Bonnie and Clyde” costars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway did when they botched the best picture Oscar in 2017 — Google it, they got it spectacularly wrong — is strangely satisfying.

Over time, the bungles become more memorable than the rest of the evening. Everyone recalls, in 2014, when John Travolta introduced actress Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem,” but can you name that year’s best supporting actor? (It was Jared Leto for “Dallas Buyers Club.”) Of course, the fails aren’t all as epic as, say, Jennifer Lawrence tripping over her expansive (and, no doubt, expensive) Dior gown while climbing the steps to collect her Oscar for “Silver Linings Playbook.” Sometimes it’s a little thing that leaves a lasting impression, like when legendary thespian Laurence Olivier, presenting the 1985 best picture award, exclaimed “Amadeus!” without bothering to name the other nominees. And who can forget director James “I’m the king of the world!” Cameron’s acceptance speech in 1998? Mortifying.

But what’s done is done. As much as he’d like to take it back, there’s nothing David Letterman, host of the 1995 Academy Awards, can do about that dumb “Oprah. Uma. Uma. Oprah” bit, which endures in our collective memory not because it was funny, but because, as the Atlantic correctly observed, it was “the gold standard of Oscar bombing.” (Letterman has said the gaffe was so egregious it helped “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno overtake him in the late-night ratings.)

Even if these moments can be excruciating to watch, I’m glad when a bit of chaos creeps into a ceremony that’s so heavily scripted. And nothing upsets the Oscar cart quite like politics. Remember in 2003 when “Bowling for Columbine” won, and director Michael Moore used his minute-plus at the podium to condemn the Iraq War? (“Shame on you, Mr. Bush!”) He was more or less booed off the stage.

There are other examples. In 1973, actor Marlon Brando, nominated for “The Godfather,” didn’t attend the Academy Awards, and instead enlisted Native American actress/activist Sacheen Littlefeather to go in his place and, if he won, to decline the Oscar. Well, Brando did win, and no one in the audience was sure who Littlefeather was when she walked on stage and refused the trophy from presenter Roger Moore. (James Bond never looked so confused.)

“I’m Apache and … I’m representing Marlon Brando this evening,” Littlefeather said calmly. “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.”

Now, that’s drama.

It’s entertaining when the wheels fall off, but it’s also interesting to see how people react. In 1974, Oscars cohost David Niven seemed only mildly rattled when a naked, mustachioed man, later ID’d as Robert Opel, streaked on stage as Niven was about to introduce Elizabeth Taylor. When the crowd finally calmed down, Niven, a famously debonair gent, said: “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?” (Even if the moment was staged, as some believe, Niven played it perfectly for an unsuspecting audience.)

With TV ratings for the Academy Awards on the wane — viewership has declined over the past several years, from 41 million in 2010 to just 9.85 million last year (due in part to the pandemic) — more spontaneity might be what’s needed. .

Or maybe not. Sometimes, attendees can be overtaken by emotion and act inappropriately. In 2003, Adrien Brody, accepting the best actor award for “The Pianist,” ran on stage, wrapped his arms around presenter Halle Berry, and pressed his mouth to hers for a deep kiss. Problem is, Berry wasn’t in on the joke and she didn’t appreciate being mauled.

“I was like ‘What the [expletive] is happening?!’” Berry said later.

In the era of #MeToo, an Oscar winner would likely think twice before subjecting someone to such an aggressive, impromptu snog. (Ironically, Brody now dates fashion designer Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein, the monstrous former movie mogul who’s behind bars for sexually assaulting multiple women.)

Something is sure to go haywire Sunday night, but just what, or who, is anyone’s guess. I’m kind of hoping Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” wins for best song, so that the intensely anti-lockdown Irishman can make us all uncomfortable with an improvised rant about government overreach. Wouldn’t that be fun?

