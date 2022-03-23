‘Beyond King Tut’ immersive experience coming to Boston

“Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience” is a new exhibition presented in partnership with the National Geographic Society. The show is making its world debut with a North American tour starting this spring. It will be on view at the SoWa Power Station in Boston from July 8 to Sept. 18. The Boston exhibition is one of two “special installations;” the other will be at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, D.C., from June 2022 to February 2023.

On the heels of Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo , another immersive art experience is coming to Boston.

The exhibition commemorates the 100 year anniversary of one of the most impactful archeological discoveries of all time — the 1922 unearthing of King Tut’s tomb and treasures in the Valley of the Kings, Egypt. King Tut was a boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. The immersive show will take visitors “on a time-traveling journey flooded with sight, sound, and intrigue” into the world of King Tut, according to a statement from organizers.

The exhibition will use state-of-the-art projection mapping, “soaring imagery,” and cinematic storytelling, organizers said.

“Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public experiences for the National Geographic Society. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau called the exhibit “a bucket list outing” that will “appeal to the explorer in all of us.”

The show is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and Immersive Experiences, the company behind the “Beyond Van Gogh” and “Beyond Monet” touring exhibitions. A virtual reality experience, “Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb” will also be presented alongside “Beyond King Tut” at the Boston venue as an optional add-on ticket.

For more information and to sign up for a priority access waitlist, visit beyondkingtut.com.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.