‘The Girl From Plainville’ adds a human dimension to texting suicide case

“The Girl From Plainville,” which premieres Tuesday on Hulu, only just manages to dodge that tabloid pitfall. While the likes of “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Pam & Tommy” have framed their bad situations with bigger notions about the roles of homophobia and sexism, respectively, “The Girl From Plainville” has no explicit point of view to justify itself. What it does offer, though, is an extraordinary cast led by Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, Chloe Sevigny, and some tasteful scripting that manage to add a human dimension to people whom much of the media had reduced to cutouts. The eight-episode miniseries doesn’t reevaluate or answer any legal or psychological mysteries about the so-called “texting suicide case,” nor does it take sides on the legal issues. But, with a bit of fictional license, it deepens our perceptions of those involved.

If you’re going to rip a painful story from the recent headlines, you really should have a clear reason to do so. You’re creating a piece of TV entertainment that’s rooted in the most agonizing experiences of someone’s life. If you’re not broadening our understanding of that case, if you’re not somehow showing it through a new lens, you’re probably just exploiting the misery of those still alive for ratings — and making morally sensitive viewers squirm in the process. Alas, Lifetime has built a genre around this kind of lurid dramatization, milking tragedies for rubbernecking viewers.

The story, which creators Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus have based on a 2017 Esquire article, relies on our advance awareness of the case. In 2014, Mattapoisett’s Conrad Roy III — known as Coco — killed himself with carbon monoxide in a Kmart parking lot. Police soon discovered that in his final days and moments, Michelle Carter, his girlfriend from Plainville, had been urging him to do it, directing him to get back into the toxic truck after he panicked. The miniseries doesn’t trot out all of Carter’s texts to Coco, nor does it spend a lot of time in the courtroom scenes digging into the ideas of coercion and criminal responsibility. It focuses primarily on the teens and the strange connection they forged almost exclusively through texts.

Advertisement

Colton Ryan as Conrad Roy III in "The Girl From Plainville." Steve Dietl/HULU

Like so many series these day, the narrative jumps back and forth in time, beginning with the discovery of Coco’s body, then taking us back through Coco’s and Michelle’s respective histories and forward into the trial. It all holds together, though, and by the time Coco is gone and Michelle is sitting in a Massachusetts courtroom facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, we have a strong sense of each of the major players and how they wound up where they did. Interestingly, none of the parents knew much of anything about the romance. Michelle and Coco met in 2012 during their vacations in Florida, and they continued to develop their connection quietly and almost exclusively through texts for the next two years.

Advertisement

Each of the teens is working out something through their relationship, enabled by the sheer unreality of digital bonding. Each likes the idea of the other one. For Coco, the person on the other end of the texts doesn’t trigger his significant social anxiety or his shame about it, especially since she has admitted to her own troubles with depression. For Michelle, Coco has a more complicated purpose, as a way to get the school’s cool girls to pay attention to her. Days before Coco kills himself, Michelle is already telling them, in a lie, that her boyfriend has gone missing. And after his death, before the incriminating texts are found by the persistent Detective Scott Gordon (Kelly AuCoin), she uses her grief to get the girls to be kind to her. She even puts together a benefit in her own town, an hour away from the people who knew Coco.

Advertisement

Ryan is excellent as Coco, who had attempted suicide once before. The miniseries honors him by giving him plenty of screen time, so we can see his muted anguish in play. And Sevigny and Norbert Leo Butz are just right as his divorced parents. She is stalwart, he is a tough guy who’s not fully attuned to his son’s struggles. But it’s Fanning who dominates the show and makes it all into a rich character study. Yes, she looks the part, but she also effectively evokes the quiet desperation of a kid looking for friends and the performative aspects of being a teen on social media. The writers don’t demonize her, which would be the more tabloidy approach. They present her in all her ambiguity, need, and emptiness, without judging her. She’s obsessed with “Glee,” like many kids of the time, but her focus is on Rachel grieving Finn on the show because she is so hungry for sympathy.

Advertisement

In some sequences, the show gets a tad surreal and puts Michelle and Coco in the same place, essentially speaking their texts to each other. It certainly adds a visual alternative to the difficult task of showing texts on a TV show, but it also undoes some of the hollowness of their relationship. They were not together much, and that conceptual element of their love may have somehow made it more possible for Michelle to urge Coco back into that truck. But at the same time, fortunately, the miniseries never turns their relationship into a doomed romance. It’s a young-adult tale of love and sorrow only in Michelle’s head.

THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE

Starring: Elle Fanning, Chloe Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Norbert Leo Butz, Kelly AuCoin, Peter Gerety, Aya Cash

On: Hulu. Premieres Tuesday.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.