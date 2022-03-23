It remains easy to have a ball watching ‘Bridgerton’

You know what you’re going to get with Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” the Regency-era drama from Shonda Rhimes based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn. You’re going to get stunning costumes, a bit of bodice ripping, and romantic tropes that have deep roots in Jane Austen. You’re also going to get a few contemporary touches, from the colorblind casting to the “Gossip Girl”-like Lady Whistledown and her juicy, catty publications (narrated by Julie Andrews).

So on that level, season 2, available on Friday, does not disappoint. You get what you got in season 1, except without the charming Regé-Jean Page, who was the show’s first breakout star. This time, the action focuses on the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony the viscount (Jonathan Bailey), who decides it’s time for him to select a wife and then proceeds to shop in a businesslike manner. He quickly decides to court innocent newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), despite the disapproval of her single and protective older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley). The more that Anthony and Kate disagree, though, the more it becomes clear that there is an attraction between them. Of course!