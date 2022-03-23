It remains easy to have a ball watching ‘Bridgerton’

You know what you’re going to get with Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” the Regency-era drama from Shonda Rhimes based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn. You’re going to get stunning costumes, a bit of bodice ripping, and romantic tropes that have deep roots in Jane Austen. You’re also going to get a few contemporary touches, from the colorblind casting to the “Gossip Girl”-like Lady Whistledown and her juicy, catty publications (narrated by Julie Andrews).
So on that level, season 2, available on Friday, does not disappoint. You get what you got in season 1, except without the charming Regé-Jean Page, who was the show’s first breakout star. This time, the action focuses on the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony the viscount (Jonathan Bailey), who decides it’s time for him to select a wife and then proceeds to shop in a businesslike manner. He quickly decides to court innocent newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), despite the disapproval of her single and protective older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley). The more that Anthony and Kate disagree, though, the more it becomes clear that there is an attraction between them. Of course!
I’m not spoiling anything by pointing out this possible love triangle; “Bridgerton” telegraphs its story lines, just as it did last season. The show isn’t about pushing the period-romance narrative into new territory so much as having a good time within its familiar bounds. Along with the central story, we see Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) continuing on the trail of discovering Lady Whistledown’s identity, which leads her to a working-class bloke her family would never approve of. We also see the Featheringtons face financial ruin. There’s plenty of excess afoot throughout, with what seems like a different ball in every episode and elegant dancing to classical adaptations of hit songs such as “Material Girl.”
I breezed through all eight episodes, never surprised, but always pleased by what I saw — especially whenever the wonderful Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury is on screen. “Bridgerton” drops love and sex into the highly restrained society of wealthy Brits in the early 1800s, and we get to watch the resulting mixture froth and spill over.
