Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni create some musical poetry together

The classic album “Steal Away” by Charlie Haden and Hank Jones was playing in the auditorium as the audience arrived for the ceremony that day, and after receiving her degree Giovanni joined a student gospel choir in singing “We Shall Overcome” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

When the renowned poet, activist, and Virginia Tech professor Nikki Giovanni came to the University of Hartford in February 2020 to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and receive an honorary doctorate, she met the tenor saxophonist Javon Jackson, who chairs the university’s Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz .

The artistic partnership that yielded the glorious new album “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni” may seem heaven-made, but it was actually initiated two years ago in Hartford.

“She was familiar with all of the songs, because she was singing the lyrics,” recalls Jackson from Giovanni’s home in Virginia, where he had come to drop off copies of the new CD. They were about to share a meal of chicken and champagne. “She was saying, ‘Wow, it’s great to hear these hymns.”

They had dined together once before, after Giovanni’s hooding ceremony.

“We were riding all through West Hartford, and I was playing [John] Coltrane playing ballads,” continues Jackson. “Of course, Nikki knew all the melodies. And she made a great comment about Coltrane on that set. She said, ‘He sounds like a little kid,’ the way he kind of moves around with his phrases. I never thought about that, but it is childlike the way Coltrane plays those melodies.”

That night together gave Jackson an idea. He asked Giovanni to curate 10 spirituals for his next album. She sent him nine, along with a 10th song of secular origin: “Night Song,” from the 1964 Broadway musical “Golden Boy” starring Sammy Davis Jr., which Giovanni told Jackson she wanted to sing on the album as a tribute to her late friend Nina Simone.

“Nikki said, ‘I’d like to sing that, Javon. I’m not a singer, I’m a poet,’ " remembers Jackson with a laugh. “And I said, ‘You’re Nikki Giovanni.’ ”

On Friday, Jackson will bring his quartet with pianist Jeremy Manasia, bassist David Williams, and drummer McClenty Hunter to Scullers to celebrate the resultant album.

Giovanni, alas, won’t be there to sing “Night Song.” But it’s one of the album’s highlights, as is the band’s cover of “Wade in the Water,” which incorporates Jackson’s friend Christina Greer, a jazz buff and political science professor at Fordham University, reading Giovanni’s poem “A Simple Wish.”

Giovanni is dismissive of “Golden Boy.” “Well, you have Sammy Davis Jr. playing a boxer,” she explains. “What kind of sense does that make? He must weigh 50 pounds.”

But Davis’s version of “Night Song” inspired a magnificent cover by Simone. Giovanni’s rendition was not hampered by her not being a singer; if anything, that made it more affecting. “Nina was a good friend,” she says. “It was one of her favorite songs.”

The two had met circa 1969 at Harlem’s landmark African National Memorial Bookstore, known locally as Michaux’s. “I said, ‘I’m having a party on Sunday, and if you’d like to come we’d be delighted.’ She said, ‘Well, where do you live?’ I wrote my address. But you know, people like this, you know you’re never going to see them again.”

Giovanni was throwing the party because her mother was visiting New York, and she wanted her to see that she was making friends.

“The doorbell rang, and I went to get it,” Giovanni resumes, picking up her story after a brief digression on what “a hell of a block” she lived on then. (Morgan Freeman, then a little-known actor and dancer, was her next-door neighbor, and would cajole her into babysitting his daughter when he had an audition.) “It was Nina Simone. You could hear the whole room go, ‘Ahhh!’ Nobody expected that.”

Jackson’s arrangements of three of the album’s highlights — “Night Song,” “Wade in the Water,” and “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” — all reference John Coltrane in one way or another. (And Giovanni’s 2007 book for young readers, “On My Journey Now: Looking at African-American History Through the Spirituals,” is particularly strong in explaining “Motherless Child” in the chapter titled “Climbing.”)

Two other arrangements have links to mentors Jackson has known personally.

The album’s opener, “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel,” conjures Jackson’s late boss Art Blakey.

“The song with the shuffle was a nice opening because that would just bring anyone in,” notes Jackson. “It’s not a religious record. It’s really an opportunity to play music that tells the story of America. It’s the story of America told through a spiritual lens, if you will. I felt the shuffle would go well with that melody. I was fortunate to play probably with the greatest person who ever did shuffles in the history of mankind.”

“Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” adds a dose of the Caribbean to that story of America, via an arrangement that transforms the renowned spiritual into a celebratory calypso, inspired by Jackson’s friend and mentor Sonny Rollins, whose famous “St. Thomas” is quoted liberally and unmistakably.

Jackson and his band recorded the music on the album in Connecticut last summer, playing without headphones to make it sound as natural — and as church-like — as possible. In September he and his recording engineer, Patrick Smith, flew to Virginia for Giovanni to add her vocal to “Night Song.”

“She added her part in one take,” says Jackson. “She came in and said, ‘Javon, I’ve never done this before.’ I said, ‘You’ll be fine, I’ll sit here with you.’ So we kind of ran it down for rehearsal. And next time she did it by herself. The first time I kind of played some ad lib things behind her. The second time she did it without the saxophone, just sang it perfectly. And I was moved when she sang it. I really was.”

The making of the album had been delayed by both the pandemic and by Jackson’s father’s diagnosis and rapid death from cancer. “All my friends and family members said, ‘No, you need to go ahead and make the recording despite what you’re going through,’ him being a devout Christian,” recalls Jackson. “So just her participating was the culmination of the whole project. And then she did so well. So yeah, at that point it was definitely moving.”

JAVON JACKSON

