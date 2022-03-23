Opening the envelope, yes. Pushing it, no.

This year’s Oscars should be fairly strange, too. The two frontrunners for best picture, “The Power of the Dog” and “CODA,” both come from streaming services, Netflix and AppleTV+, respectively. If either wins, it would be the first time best picture went to one (though it should have three years ago, with Netflix’s “Roma”). Another best picture nominee, “Don’t Look Up,” is a Netflix production. And two other nominees, Warner Bros.’ “Dune” and “King Richard,” were released simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

As movie years go, 2021 was fairly strange. That’s an improvement, actually, since 2020 was unprecedentedly strange.

Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Jesse Plemons in "The Power of the Dog." KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021/Associated Press

The alteration in movie watching that viewers started experiencing well before COVID-19 is being reflected on Hollywood’s biggest night. Streaming, once seen as such a threat to the industry, is the closest thing it has to a lifeline (though don’t say that to theater owners).

The movies, as entertainment experienced in a theater, matter less and less. So do the Oscars. They really do continue to matter within the industry. Look at all those full-page “for your consideration” ads, Sunday after Sunday, in The New York Times arts section. But the industry matters less and less within the culture. Last year’s broadcast was watched by just 10.4 million viewers, a record low.

In an effort to keep home viewers engaged, two big changes have been made to this year’s ceremonies. Eight awards will be announced and presented before the telecast: documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound. The academy will also announce a “fan-favorite film,” based on Twitter voting. Dubious times call for dubious measures.

The biggest problem the academy faces is that it’s hard to get people to watch a broadcast focused on movies they haven’t seen or talked about. Of course, few of the movies that people have watched and been talking about deserve awards. What’s an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to do?

As its blowhard name might indicate, the academy was founded (in 1927) in large part to spread a patina of classiness over a mass medium. For a surprisingly long time, it largely succeeded. But for decades now, the Oscars have had to contend with a double whammy. Moviegoing keeps shrinking (the shrinkage somewhat concealed by rising ticket prices). Also, the gap between what serious filmgoers value and what most filmgoers watch keeps growing.

The gym scene in "West Side Story." 20th Century Studios

Consider the case of best-picture nominee “West Side Story.” Steven Spielberg’s remake has a great score (natch), a vibrant cast, superb production values, and the 1961 original was an enormous hit. So? So this one has flopped at the box office. It’s one thing for an excellent foreign film like “Drive My Car,” another nominee in that category, to be seen by only a small audience. It’s quite another for a big-budget studio release, let alone one with so much going for it. A movie can’t be a crowd pleaser if it doesn’t attract crowds.

Both “Power of the Dog” and “CODA” did have limited theatrical releases (and “Dog” comes back to the Coolidge Corner March 25). Obviously, they have been widely streamed. But neither has been a “hit,” let alone a cultural phenomenon, in any traditional sense.

Oddly enough, in their very different ways, both are throwbacks. You can’t say that about either of the two previous best picture winners, “Parasite” and “Nomadland.”

“Dog” is a western, but that’s not why it’s a throwback. Jane Campion’s film has a lot going for it. It looks great. It’s impressively acted. Its consciously unsettling, inexorable rhythm is worthy of Greek tragedy. Yet it hinges on a Shocking Revelation that anyone who’s spent 10 minutes in a locker room or other all-male setting can figure out right away. (If you haven’t seen the movie, skip the rest of this paragraph.) The revelation is that a nastily homophobic character, very compellingly played by Benedict Cumberbatch, turns out to be . . . himself gay. This might have qualified as revelatory in a movie released in 1967. That’s when Thomas Savage’s novel, the basis of the film, was published. But in 2021?

From left: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Daniel Durant in "CODA." Associated Press

“CODA” has a lot going for it, too. That’s especially true if you live around here. It’s set in Gloucester, where much of it was filmed. Its climax takes place on a stage at Berklee College of Music. Its story of a hearing daughter of deaf parents — “CODA” stands for child of deaf adults — is both moving and unusual. Except that it’s not all that unusual in real life. It’s just unusual in the movies. Sian Heder, who wrote the script and directed, cast deaf actors as the deaf characters, and they use American Sign Language. What makes “CODA” a throwback is how it’s a “problem” drama. That is, it takes a social issue of some kind and builds a narrative around it. The issue, in this case disability, lends weight to a slight, even sentimental story. That’s the case here. “CODA” is appealing and sweet and sincere without being earnest. It’s also very (very) slight.

Still, it just won best picture from the Producers Guild of America, the last stop on the awards road to Oscar Night. If “Power of the Dog” doesn’t win, “CODA” might well. Or maybe “Belfast” will split the difference. Or the fact that nearly a quarter of academy membership is now international might help the Japanese “Drive My Car” win. It was just two years ago that “Parasite,” from Korea, won best picture. That’s the thing about the Oscars. Until the envelope gets opened, you just don’t know.

Which makes speculation all the more fun.

Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog." Courtesy of Netflix/Associated Press

Picture

Will Win: “The Power of the Dog”

Should Win: “West Side Story”

Shouldn’t Be Here: “Nightmare Alley,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “CODA” (take your pick)

Was Robbed: “C’mon C’mon”

This is one year when the old Oscar format of just five nominees would have been welcome. “Nightmare Alley” is a waxworks, albeit made by very talented people. “Don’t Look Up” just doesn’t work, albeit it has a noble aim (getting people to think about climate change) and an even better cast than “Nightmare Alley.” “Dune” is technically impressive and impressively grandiose, but grandiose is a long (long) way from good. “West Side Story” would be a worthy winner. So would “Drive My Car,” as emotionally acute and unswerving as any movie from last year. If “Dog” and “CODA” cancel each other out, look for “Belfast” to slip in. It’s almost as slight as “CODA,” but a little less so. And writer-director Kenneth Branagh gives its candidacy a soupçon of oomph.

Director

Will Win: Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Should Win: Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Branagh, “Belfast”

Was Robbed: Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Heder wasn’t nominated. So that settles that. Expect Campion to win. Coen’s “Macbeth” should have been one of the best picture nominees.

Will Smith in "King Richard." Associated Press

Actor

Will Win: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Should Win: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick . . . Boom!”

Shouldn’t Be Here: All five are shoulds

Was Robbed: Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Smith is very good. Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena, is a very showy part, and Smith has the good sense not to overplay. He’s not afraid to let us see the character’s unattractiveness — though not so much as to make him unattractive. It’s a nice balancing act. Cumberbatch’s character is unattractiveness on the hoof, and to his great credit he does nothing to candy-coat it. Javier Bardem, in “Being the Ricardos,” makes Desi Arnaz very much the match of Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball. That’s no mean feat. Denzel Washington is magnificent — no other word will do — as the title character in “Macbeth.” Garfield stands (slightly) above the others. As composer Jonathan Larson, he’s a whirlwind, carrying the movie on his shoulders in a way that none of the other four have to do with theirs, not even Washington. More than just a terrific performance, which it is, it’s a necessary one.

Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Associated Press

Actress

Will Win: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Should Win: Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Chastain

Was Robbed: Emilia Jones, “CODA”

If Chastain wins, and she’s taken the Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild prizes, then a new path has been blazed to winning an acting Oscar: wear more makeup than every Kardashian put together and speak in a kewpie-doll voice. Her performance as the televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker verges on drag-queen act. Stewart, playing another real-life person, all but inhabits the role of Princess Diana. Kidman does some inhabiting, too, in “Ricardos.” Boy, does she ever get Lucy’s voice. Penélope Cruz dominates “Parallel Mothers,” in a very good way. Olivia Colman is fine in “The Lost Daughter,” but it’s Jessie Buckley’s movie (see supporting actress). As for Jones, even someone immune to the charms of “CODA” — not to name names (cough, cough) — has to concede that she’s the heart and soul of a movie that is nothing if not heart and soul.

Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur in a scene from "CODA." Apple TV+ via AP

Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Win: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Should Win: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

Was Robbed: Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Kotsur, as the deaf father of Jones’s hearing daughter, is one of two presumed locks to win. (See documentary feature for the other.) Hinds brings a marvelous gravity to the role of the young protagonist’s grandfather. He takes a by-the-numbers part and makes it memorable. Nothing against Plemons, whose decency as the brother of Cumberbatch’s character provides an almost-biblical balance in “Dog.” But he’s here because of the movie he’s in far more than the actual performance he gives. Presumably, the brevity of Cooper’s screen time in “Pizza” counted against him. That’s a shame because his white-jumpsuit-wearing cameo as Jon Peters was the most incandescent performance of 2022.

Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story." Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP

Actress in a Supporting Role

Will Win: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Should Win: Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Shouldn’t Be Here: Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Was Robbed: Gaby Hoffmann, “C’mon C’mon”

In a nice chiming of movie history, DeBose would win for playing Anita, the role that brought Rita Moreno (who’s also in the new version) an Oscar for the original. Buckley is transfixing as a woman caught between professional commitment and domesticity. She takes a sociological commonplace and makes it vivid and heartbreaking. Dench is very good in “Belfast.” Every actor in it is very good. But her performance, as Hinds’s wife, in no way stretches her. Hoffmann, as a mother facing dilemmas Buckley’s character would recognize, is all stretch.

From left: Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Ciarán Hinds appear in "Belfast." Rob Youngson/Associated Press

Original Screenplay

Will Win: “Belfast”

Should Win: “King Richard”

Shouldn’t Be Here: “Don’t Look Up”

Was Robbed: “Being the Ricardos”

A consolation for Branagh if it doesn’t win best picture. Aaron Sorkin’s “Ricardos” script was less Sorkin-ish than usual, which is good, and was structured with real imaginativeness and intricacy, which is even better.

Emilia Jones in "CODA." Seacia Pavao/Sundance Institute via AP

Adapted Screenplay

Will Win: “CODA”

Should Win: “Drive My Car”

Shouldn’t Be Here: “Dune”

Was Robbed: “West Side Story”

If Campion wins for “Power of the Dog,” it’s all over for “CODA” winning best picture. Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe’s adaptation of a Kazuo Ishiguro short story shows how masterfully a work of literature can be transformed for the screen. Tony Kushner, with his various tweakings of the original “West Side Story” script, hasn’t gotten anywhere near the credit he deserves.

Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in "Encanto." Disney/Associated Press

Animated Feature

Will Win: “Encanto”

Should Win: “Encanto”

It’s tempting to say that the seriousness of “Flee,” the Danish film about a gay Afghan refugee, will carry the day with voters. But the appeal of “Encanto” is hard to resist, starting with Stephanie Beatriz’s spectacular job providing the voice of the movie’s young heroine, Mirabel.

Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Tôko Miura in "Drive My Car." Janus Films

International Feature Film

Will Win: “Drive My Car”

Should Win: “Drive My Car”

In a unique triple play, “Flee” is also nominated here and for best documentary.

Gladys Knight & the Pips in "Summer of Soul." Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios

Documentary Feature

Will Win: “Summer of Soul”

Should Win: “Summer of Soul”

People love, love, love this movie — and they should. The archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival selected by the director, Questlove (of The Roots and “Tonight Show” fame) is fabulous. The present-day interviews with participants and attendees wonderfully enlarge and illuminate the music.

Kathryn Hunter in "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Alison Rosa/Associated Press

Cinematography

Will Win: “The Power of the Dog”

Should Win: “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Ari Wegner would be the first female to win in this category, and her rendering of Montana in the 1920s makes the landscape nearly as much of a character as those played by Cumberbatch, Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst. But Bruno Delbonnel’s spectral black-and-white is in a visual league of its own: double, double toil and trouble.

Andrew Garfield in "tick, tick . . . Boom!" Macall Polay/Netflix via AP

Film Editing

Will Win: “Dune”

Should Win: “tick, tick . . . Boom!”

Expect “Dune” to sweep the technical awards, but Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum dazzling, inventive cutting gives “tick, tick” its “. . . Boom!”

Rebecca Ferguson and Timothée Chalamet in "Dune." Associated Press

Sound

Will Win: “Dune”

Should Win: “West Side Story”

Music of the spheres over music of the streets?

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in "Nightmare Alley." Kerry Hayes/Associated Press

Production Design

Will Win: “Dune”

Should Win: “Nightmare Alley”

Emma Stone in "Cruella." Laurie Sparham/Associated Press

Costume Design

Will Win: “Cruella”

Should Win: “Cruella”

This de Vil doesn’t just wear Prada.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, in the mask and suit, in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Matt Kennedy/Associated Press

Visual Effects

Will Win: “Dune”

Should Win: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Let the record show that the single greatest visual effect in a movie last year was the shock of seeing Andrew Garfield back in his Spidey suit.

Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Associated Press

Makeup and Hairstyling

Will Win: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Should Win: “Cruella”

If Chastain takes best actress, it’s only fair that “Eyes” wins in this category.

Original Score

Will Win: “Dune”

Should Win: “Encanto”

It’s been three decades since Hans Zimmer’s last Oscar, for “The Lion King” (1994). Time for another? But Germaine Franco’s score for “Encanto” is far richer, zestier, and so much more varied.

Billie Eilish next to James Bond's Aston Martin at the world premiere of "No Time to Die." Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures

Original Song

Will Win: “No Time to Die”

Should Win: “No Time to Die”

The category has some starry names this year: Beyoncé (“King Richard”), Van Morrison (”Belfast”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (”Encanto”). Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell’s 007 theme song is the likely winner. The weirdest thing about this category is that the nominated song from “Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas,” isn’t the biggest hit song from a movie last year, which is also from “Encanto.” That would be “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (or nominate him).

Lusia Harris in "The Queen of Basketball." ShortsTV

Documentary Short

Will Win: “The Queen of Basketball”

Should Win: all of them?

Riz Ahmed in "The Long Goodbye." ShortsTV

Live Action Short

Will Win: “The Long Goodbye”

Should Win: “Please Hold”

Riz Ahmed’s presence in “The Long Goodbye” and its being a truly shocking parable of racial violence (all the more shocking for its plausibility) should carry the day. The Kafkaesque dark comedy of “Please Hold” is unsettling in a different, maybe more lasting way.

From "The Windshield Wiper." ShortsTV

Animated Short

Will Win: “The Windshield Wiper”

Should Win: “Affairs of the Art”

The cool, detached elegance of “Wiper” will likely win. Still, the energy and gusto of “Affairs” really are quite something.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.