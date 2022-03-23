Daly sees possible need for half-point Fed rate hike in May

“If we need to do 50, that is what we’ll do,” Daly said Wednesday in an interview with Michael McKee during the Bloomberg Equality Summit. She said she could also potentially support a 25 basis-point hike. “We’re prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure that we get price stability, which clearly no one thinks we have right now.”

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she has “everything on the table” for the next policy meeting in May, as both a 50 basis-point interest-rate hike and a decision to shrink the balance sheet could be warranted depending on economic data in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Investors have increased bets on a half-percentage point hike at the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting after Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank was prepared to take such a step if necessary to get price pressures under control.

Fed officials raised rates by a quarter point last week for the first increase since 2018 and projected six more such hikes this year to 1.9 percent, rising to 2.8 percent by the end of 2023.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“Relative to previous periods of tightening, this is quite a bit of front-loading just as the SEP has indicated,” Daly said, referring to the Fed’s quarterly Summary of Economic Projections that include the rate forecasts.

Daly cautioned against moving too quickly given broad global risks.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to you, you know, really ratchet up so quickly, that we forget about the risks out there, but rather we be data dependent,” she said.

Officials are also planning to start shrinking their nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which Powell said could commence as soon as May, though no decision has been made.

Daly said reducing the portfolio’s size could have the effect of another rate increase and she also cited the impact of tightening being undertaken by other central banks as factors that could influence Fed policy.

Advertisement

“We could get a lot of tightening in financial conditions globally and that is something we have to think about,” she said. “Some increase in the policy rate above neutral is likely to be required. That’s down the road in 2023. Right now I don’t think we need to be so decisional on what that looks like.”