Despite modest results, Moderna to seek approval for its vaccine in children under six

In a study of 6,700 children conducted during the Omicron surge, Moderna found that its vaccine was 43.7 percent effective at preventing infections in infants 6 months to 2 years, and 37.5 percent effective in children 2 to 5 years. That rate is similar to the level of protection adults gain against Omicron, according to several recent studies. In both adults and children, however , scientists say the shots will likely provide stronger protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

The Cambridge biotech disclosed that a two-dose regimen spurred immune responses in young children similar to those seen in adults. At one quarter of the strength of the adult shots, Moderna acknowledged it offered children only moderate protection from being infected with the virus.

At long last, parents of infants and young children may soon be able to have their entire family vaccinated against COVID-19, as Moderna on Wednesday said it plans to soon ask US regulators to approve two shots of its mRNA vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years.

“It is not as exciting as everybody was hoping for in terms of the vaccine efficacy,” said Vishakha Sabharwal, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center. “But the parents have been waiting for a vaccine in this age group for a long time, so it is good news.”

Although children ages 5 to 17 can get Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, there are no shots authorized for children younger than 5. If Moderna convinces US and European regulators to greenlight its vaccine for kids under 6 years in the coming weeks, that could potentially put it ahead of Pfizer.

In February, the US Food and Drug Administration delayed its review of a two-dose regime from Pfizer for very young children after the company announced lackluster results. Pfizer is now collecting data on protection provided by a third dose.

“Moderna has been behind Pfizer in every stage of the clinical trial, but this time they pulled ahead,” said Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center. “And I can’t imagine anyone is going to want to take a three-dose vaccine over a two-dose vaccine, so from a business standpoint, Moderna did win here.”

Moderna’s preliminary results, announced in a press release Wednesday, did not note any safety concerns beyond fevers, which occurred in about 15 percent of participants.

“One of the more important messages for parents is that the vaccine is safe,” said Buddy Creech, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program and president of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. “Pediatricians will now have another tool to protect kids against COVID.”

But the reaction among doctors to the modest efficacy in young children was split. Early in the pandemic, the US Food and Drug Administration said that it would only authorize COVID shots that were at least 50 percent effective.

“If this had been done a year ago, this efficacy would not have led to authorization, but in the current era we don’t expect 50 percent efficacy,” Doron said. Omicron, which emerged far into the pandemic, is better at evading antibodies than previous variants, she noted. But since antibodies produced from vaccination still protect most adults from severe disease and death, it is reasonable to expect the vaccines will do the same for children, she added.

Creech, who is one of the principal investigators of Moderna’s COVID vaccine study in children, said that “we shouldn’t be too disappointed” with the vaccine’s efficacy for very young children since the trial was designed to detect even the mildest infections.

Moderna said that the majority of infections in its new study were mild. But since there were no cases of severe disease, hospitalization or death in the study — all of which are uncommon in children — it is impossible to evaluate how good the vaccine was these preventing such cases compared with a placebo shot.

“There are lots of outstanding questions. I don’t think this is a slam dunk,” Dr. H. Cody Meissner, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Meissner serves on FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, an independent panel of doctors and scientists that recommends whether the agency should authorize vaccines. He said he needs to see more data before he is willing to support the vaccine use in infants, toddlers, and young children. “You can’t say anything about its ability to prevent disease,” he added.

So far, parents haven’t flocked to getting their eligible children the Pfizer shot. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only 27 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have gotten two doses, compared with 57 percent of children ages 12 to 17.

“It is a little bit sobering,” said Dr. Katherine Ruiz De Luzuriaga, a professor of pediatrics at UMass Chan Medical School.

Luzuriaga, who was an investigator of Moderna’s vaccine studies in kids and teens at UMass, thinks the efficacy of Moderna’s shot in young children “was actually pretty good” considering that Omicron was the main variant circulating during the study. She hopes that new data on the shot “will encourage families to seek vaccination for their children when the vaccines are approved.”

Pfizer previously said that its data on three shots in children under 5 will be available in April. Some vaccine scientists have speculated that Pfizer may have erred too far on the side of caution when deciding on its dose for younger children. Pfizer tested a tiny 3 microgram dose in the youngest age groups, just one-tenth the 30 microgram dose adults get, while Moderna tested a 25 microgram dose in young children, one quarter of its 100 microgram dose for adults.

That dosing discrepancy may be one reason for the firms’ differing results, but the timing of dosing is important, too, Creech said. Pfizer’s shots are given three weeks apart, while Moderna’s are administered four weeks apart. “That is an important week from an immune system standpoint,” he said. Some studies have suggested that spacing out the doses can lead to stronger or more durable immune responses.

Moderna said that it is planning to test booster shots — including ones tailored to the Omicron variant — in children as well. Even if Moderna’s two dose vaccine is authorized for children under 5, “a third dose will almost certainly be needed to get that durable protection that we want from these vaccines,” Creech said.

None of the vaccine companies have tested a COVID shot in babies under 6 months old. But mothers can pass on some antibodies to their children during the last trimester of pregnancy, and after birth through breastfeeding. “It is really important for women of childbearing age to be vaccinated precisely for that reason,” Luzuriaga said.

Although parents may feel less urgency to vaccinate their children now that Omicron is receding, doctors say that COVID shots are still important. “The pandemic is certainly not over. We are in a lull right now, thankfully, but it is expected that there will be additional ebbs and flows and potentially even spikes and surges,” Doron said. “So this is something that is needed, there is no question about that.”

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com.