Governor Charlie Baker aims to put Hynes Convention Center back on the auction block

Baker needs state lawmakers’ approval to sell the Hynes site, and he initially filed legislation to do so in the fall of 2019. At the time, he pitched it as a way to help pay for a $500-million expansion of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston. And his administration portrayed the Hynes as the BCEC’s smaller, dated sibling — a decades-old facility with an antiquated layout that would need up to $200 million upgrades.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to file an economic development bill with the Legislature in the coming weeks, and Back Bay civic leaders expect the broad-reaching package will include a measure to sell the nearly 6-acre site of the Hynes, at the corner of Boylston and Dalton streets, likely for redevelopment. When asked Tuesday by the Globe about the plan, Baker would only say: “Stay tuned.”

After tucking it away when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Baker administration is getting ready to once again hang a “for sale” sign on the Hynes Convention Center.

A 2019 tattoo convention at the Hynes Convention Center. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The potential sale ran into fierce resistance from various Back Bay constituencies — enough that a co-chair of the legislative committee overseeing the bill told brokers testifying for the sale in January 2020 that it would be “dead in the water” without serious negotiations with the neighborhood. Then, the pandemic hit, and idea went on the shelf.

Now, COVID-19 is easing, and State Representative Jay Livingstone, whose district includes the Back Bay, said it’s his understanding that the administration plans to use the economic development bill to restart the Hynes discussions.

“They are fearful if they did a standalone bill, we would ignore it,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone said businesses in the Back Bay have made clear that the Hynes is an essential part of the neighborhood, so he would like to ensure any redevelopment on the site — which sits atop the Mass. Turnpike — includes some event or meeting space. He said he’s looking forward to engaging with the community, Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, and his colleagues in the Legislature about the most appropriate use of the property.

“A large number of businesses,” he said, “have grown up around conventions at the Hynes.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok, who also represents the neighborhood. She stressed the symbiotic nature of the hotels, restaurants and stores that surround the convention center and rely at least in part on its visitors. Like Livingstone, Bok would like to see “significant meeting space” there.

“This is a public parcel, and so we really have to be thinking about the public value and the use,” Bok said. “And it’s not just public value in terms of a check.”

Meanwhile, two key Back Bay neighborhood groups are circulating a list of conditions that any sale would need to garner their support. The Back Bay Association, primarily a business group, and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, which represents people who live there, shared a list of conditions with city and state politicians this month in anticipation of Baker’s new push.

Among them are a promise that any building on the site would not cast shadows on Commonwealth Avenue a few blocks away — which could limit the potential height of a new building — and a requirement that any redevelopment include 150,000 square feet of convention and meeting space. The group also wants to see the internal connections with the Prudential Center maintained, and that any lab uses be limited to Biolab Safety Level 1 or 2, the two safest categories.

Last spring, the Hynes Convention Center served as one of the state's first mass vaccination sites. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A few of these conditions were proposed in 2019. The meeting-space requirement, for example, was rebuffed at the time by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, the agency that runs the Hynes and the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association, said the administration should strongly consider these stipulations this time, to ensure the sale process doesn’t encounter the same kind of blowback it received in the last go-around.

“This is the fast track,” Mainzer-Cohen said. “This is the easiest solution. If they want to sell, they should benefit from the stakeholders in the neighborhood and our experience with this. … We all want the neighborhood to continue to be successful.”

To NABB chair Elliott Laffer, the Hynes’ location might be its biggest asset — with all the museums, theaters and parks within walking distance, as well as all the restaurants and shops in the adjacent Prudential and Copley Place malls, and in the broader neighborhood.

“The Hynes Convention Center may be, for the meetings that best fit it, the best located convention center in the United States,” Laffer said in an email.

Another voice that will likely be heard in the debate: Carlos Aramayo, president of Unite Here Local 26. About 200 members of the influential union work for an MCCA contractor at the Hynes, and then hundreds more work at neighboring hotels that are supported by events at the Hynes. Aramayo said he hopes any changes at the Hynes take their needs into consideration, either by guaranteeing them jobs at an expanded BCEC, for example, or by providing a mitigation fund to help displaced workers. Many of the Back Bay hotels would suffer if events were no longer held at the Hynes, he said.

“The convention center has been a great anchor for that neighborhood,” Aramayo said. “We can’t have a next phase here that isn’t an anchor for that neighborhood.”

