Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through March 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Ospreys are coming back a bit ahead of schedule with several reported from Falmouth to Orleans.
A Western willet continued to overwinter at West Dennis Beach, where other sightings included a black-bellied plover, 3 killdeer, a great cormorant, a lesser black-backed gull, and a common raven.
Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Pacific loons, 5 dovekies, 10 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, 700 razorbills, a glaucous gull, 50 Iceland gulls, and 150 red-throated loons.
Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a rough-legged hawk and 4 Eastern meadowlarks in Falmouth, 2 blue-winged teal in Sandwich, a brown thrasher in Mashpee, 29 ruddy turnstones at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville, 2 harlequin ducks at Nauset Beach in Orleans, and a short-eared owl in Wellfleet.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.