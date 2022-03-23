fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 23, 2022, 47 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Ospreys are coming back a bit ahead of schedule with several reported from Falmouth to Orleans.

A Western willet continued to overwinter at West Dennis Beach, where other sightings included a black-bellied plover, 3 killdeer, a great cormorant, a lesser black-backed gull, and a common raven.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Pacific loons, 5 dovekies, 10 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, 700 razorbills, a glaucous gull, 50 Iceland gulls, and 150 red-throated loons.

Other sightings around the Cape included an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole, a rough-legged hawk and 4 Eastern meadowlarks in Falmouth, 2 blue-winged teal in Sandwich, a brown thrasher in Mashpee, 29 ruddy turnstones at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville, 2 harlequin ducks at Nauset Beach in Orleans, and a short-eared owl in Wellfleet.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.


