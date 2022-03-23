‘Funny Girl’ costume designer on the delights of dressing Fanny Brice for the Broadway revival

“Funny Girl” — which chronicles the rocky marriage of 20th-century performer Fanny Brice and gambler Nicky Arnstein — has taken on an almost mythological status since it catapulted Barbra Streisand into stardom after it was mounted on Broadway in 1964.

A sketch for the character of Fanny Brice by Arlington native Susan Hilferty, who is the costume designer for the upcoming Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."

Nearly 60 years and countless fits and starts later, the highly anticipated “Funny Girl” revival is set to begin previews this Saturday at New York’s August Wilson Theatre, with 28-year-old rising star Beanie Feldstein (”Booksmart,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story”) taking on the lead role — and its 21 costume changes.

“If you do that math, it means she’s changing costumes pretty much every five, 10 minutes,” said Susan Hilferty, the costume designer for the revival, which features a whopping 167 garments for a cast of 28. “She owns every one of the transformations, so that she moves back in time — she physically changes, her voice changes.”

Hilferty, who grew up in Arlington, nabbed her first costume designer job at the Berkshire Theatre Festival in the ‘70s. Since then, she has dressed a number of Broadway favorites, among them “Spring Awakening” and “Wicked,” for which she clinched a Tony Award.

Susan Hilferty, an Arlington native, is the costume designer for the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," which begins previews on March 26. Courtesy of Susan Hilferty

Audiences to the revival shouldn’t expect a re-creation of the 1964 production, nor of the 1968 film adaptation that earned Streisand her first Oscar, Hilferty warned. “As the times change, how you design it is different,” she said. “That’s why saying, ‘What do we do now?’ is the exciting part.”

Indeed, the cast and crew are dedicated to blazing their own way forward — much like the character of Fanny, whose outfits will reflect her refusal to conform.

“Whatever she does, she always stands out from everybody else,” Hilferty said. “That’s what makes her a star.”

The Globe caught up with Hilferty over Zoom while she was at Eric Winterling costume studios in Manhattan — one of the 13 shops working on “Funny Girl” — to chat about the revival.

Q. What drew you to designing for “Funny Girl”?

A. I think of myself as a storyteller, and I’m always attracted to work that has a powerful story. Focusing on Fanny Brice, a woman who finds her own power and voice over the arc of the play, is really powerful for me. [Director] Michael Mayer is a great friend, a great colleague, and I will do anything that Michael asks me to do, because I know he will be true to the essential story. The idea of working with Beanie Feldstein as a powerful emerging voice just made it all the sweeter.

A sketch by costume designer Susan Hilferty for the character of Fanny Brice, played by Beanie Feldstein in the upcoming Broadway revival of "Funny Girl." Courtesy of Susan Hilferty

Q. Have the actors had a say in what their characters wear?

A. I don’t think of myself in isolation as a costume designer. It’s all about the collaboration with the director, the writer, the other designers, and especially the performers, because they need to trust me to help them literally transform. The costume designer and the performer have got to be in the same room to really understand what the personality is, what the body is like, how somebody moves.

Q. Are all the costumes custom, or were any pieces thrifted?

A. Every single thing is made. Every pair of shoes, every hat, every headpiece. There’s eight performances a week and they’re doing unbelievable physical things in them, so everything is built. It’s invisible work — if done well, the audience never knows it, but it is essential.

A coat, designed by Susan Hilferty, that actress Beanie Feldstein will wear in the first outfit of the "Funny Girl" Broadway revival. Courtesy of Susan Hilferty

Q. Are there any pieces you’re really excited for audiences to see?

A. I’m excited about every single one of them. From the moment that Fanny walks on stage — the coat that she’s wearing, I’m so proud of it. It’s a ‘20s coat, but it’s all beaded and embroidered. She walks on stage, she turns around, and then she takes the coat off and drops it on the floor. And I think it’s fantastic.

Right next door [to me now] is where the beaders are; they’re doing her final dress. This beautiful, shimmery dress, because it’s her moment where she’s going on the stage. The theater is the place of her power. So she literally steps out of the robe and then comes forward into the spotlight, and catches all the light. What I’m hoping is that it’s as if she’s on fire.

Interview was edited and condensed.

