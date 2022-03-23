‘Are you Friar-ed up?!’ Hundreds gather to send Providence College men’s basketball team off to the Sweet 16

More than 300 people swarmed the front doors of the Ruane Friar Development Center on Wednesday, cheering as the beloved Providence College men’s basketball team boarded the team buses heading for Chicago.

PROVIDENCE — Going into this season, the Friars were considered the underdogs, and getting past the NCAA March Madness round of 32 was thought to be a long-shot.

Sweet 16, here they come.

The Providence College men’s basketball team greets fans as they make their way to the team bus. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The Friars — and their so-called lucky streak — will take on the top-seed Kansas Jayhawks on Friday. Providence is considered the underdog again, and a chance to play in the Elite Eight is on the line.

One man in the crowd shouted, “Are you Friar-ed up?!”

Students, staff, and nearby residents sported black and silver team gear and hoisted signs with enlarged faces of their favorite players. Guard AJ Reeves, a Roxbury native, wrapped his arm around fellow guard Aljami Durham, watching as fans shouted their names and chanted for “Friartown.”

“This is a huge moment for us... We’re just trying to go out there and get a ‘W,’” said Reeves, a senior this year. “I couldn’t imagine going out any other way, for real. Four years, [and] honestly, it pays off going out like this.”

But, “we’re not finished,” said Reeves.

Head Coach Ed Cooley, a Providence native, said the team has had promising practices since blowing past Richmond in Buffalo, N.Y., last week.

“A sendoff like this is what college athletics all about,” said Cooley. “I am ready for this. Our community is great. I’m really happy for our players.”

“We know we have a monumental task ahead of us,” said Cooley. “Why not the Friars? How far can we make it? Until today. You can’t predict the future. All you ask for is an opportunity, and that’s what we have... We gotta get lucky a little bit, we got to play well because we’re playing against a blue blood and a hall of fame coach.

Fans hold signs while they wait for the Providence College men’s basketball team to emerge from the Ruane Friar Development Center for a send-off to the Sweet 16 in Chicago. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Unlike Kansas, which just made it to the Final Four just four years ago, Providence hasn’t made an appearance since 1987. And Providence is the bracket’s chance in preventing the Final Four from being filled with the usual big dogs.

“How do you beat a team like Kansas? You play 40 minutes and try your best,” said Cooley.

xxRIbasketball xxRIbasketball5 Providence, RI 03/23/22 Coach Ed Cooley (cq) gets love in the line. The Providence College men’s basketball team gets a send-off to the Sweet 16. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Story by Alexa Gagosz Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

