Boosting boosters

Nationally, just under half the people who have gotten two shots to protect them from COVID’s worst consequences have gotten the third, a booster shot that experts say dramatically reduces hospitalizations and deaths. In Massachusetts, only about 54 percent of the 5.3 million residents with two shots have opted for the third. The percentage is similar in Boston, though much lower among Black and Latino residents, younger people, and those who live in some neighborhoods, including Mattapan and Dorchester.

And if we don’t find a way to fix that problem — and deal with its causes — we are sitting ducks for the next COVID surge (May it never come).

Advertisement

That’s a giant problem. The stronger immunity fueled by the booster is essential to controlling the virus and its long-term health consequences, which we’re only beginning to understand. It reduces deaths and the hospitalizations that have overwhelmed our hospitals and exhausted health care workers.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“The evidence is clear that boosting is essential, not optional,” said Bisola Ojikutu, head of the Boston Public Health Commission.

And yet so many treat it as optional. How did we arrive at this pathetic pass?

After all, we’re talking about people who already have two shots here, not anti-vaxxers. They embraced the vaccine, or overcame hesitancy or logistical hurdles to protect themselves. Yet, fully half of them have so far opted not to take the third shot that a CDC study found dramatically improves protection against the infection.

Messaging has been part of the problem, Ojikutu said. There was some initial disagreement among federal health officials over whether the third shot was essential for everyone; and the phrase “fully vaccinated” has been murky and confusing to some. Better, Ojikutu says, to go with something more open-ended, like “up to date.”

Advertisement

Omicron ripped through this country, likely giving those who survived it at least some level of immunity. The science on how much protection a previous infection gives hasn’t been especially clear either, said Charles Anderson, head of the Dimock Community Health Center in Roxbury, where workers and patients mirror the state’s low booster rate.

“It makes them question the need for a booster,” he said. “All this data swirling around, it’s complex, and many say, ‘If I’m not sure, I can just kick the can down the road.’”

Humans aren’t great at complexity. The pandemic has morphed so many times, the science behind it constantly evolving over the last two years, that some of us have lost patience or thrown up our hands.

With boosters, as with almost every other facet of the pandemic, we’re feeling numbed and exhausted. We’ll soon cross the hitherto unthinkable official threshold of 1 million deaths from COVID. In Massachusetts, we’ve lost 19,000 souls, 15 of them alone in one day this week. Two years ago, numbers like these would have shocked and terrified us. Now, it’s just a Tuesday.

For health care workers, those suffering long-lasting symptoms, and those whose loved ones have died of COVID, the pandemic is still a catastrophe. But Omicron has crested (though cases of the BA.2 variant are ticking up), mask and vaccine mandates continue to be lifted, and other folks are moving on. That’s a harder environment in which to sell boosters.

Those who lead us are moving on, too, it seems. Republicans have so far refused to support $15 billion in COVID funding that the White House says is essential to protect Americans from the virus. What they’re doing is unconscionable and potentially deadly. But way fewer people are watching them now.

Advertisement

Simply deciding to turn the page won’t save us from the next COVID variant, or any other pandemic that comes our way. Fatigue is natural, but we can’t just opt out here. Many of us may be done with COVID, but it isn’t done with us.

For Ojikutu, selling the boosters that would better protect us now requires a difficult balance.

“There does have to be optimism and hope,” she said. “But we also have to have a sense of collective responsibility, so that we are protecting each other.”

The problem is, too many of us see optimism and collective responsibility as incompatible. Believe it: They are not.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.