Fifteen car break ins reported in Reading

Break-ins were reported on Green Street, Washington Street, Main Street, Park Avenue, Center Avenue, Crosby Road and Sweetser Avenue, police said.

Fifteen car break-ins were reported in Reading since Tuesday night, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect seen from a resident’s Ring doorbell camera from 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday. A second camera showed potentially the same suspect at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Any information about the suspect should be directed to Reading police at 781-942-6755.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.