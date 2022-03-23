The first Providence mayoral debate happens today

The candidate forum will be hosted by Raymond Baccari, a talented RIC student who has had his own local public affairs show on YouTube for nearly two years.

A group of student organizations at Rhode Island College have organized the 12:30 p.m. forum, which will feature former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo, Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, former state director of administration Brett Smiley, and former council president Michael Solomon.

If you want to learn more about the four Democrats running for mayor of Providence, today is your first chance to watch them debate the issues all at the same time.

You can watch here.

The forum will be a good test for the candidates as they prepare for more debates later this spring, especially since none of them have rolled out detailed policy plans on … well, anything.

Issues likely to be addressed today are the state takeover of Providence schools, the city’s struggling pension system, the future of public safety, economic development, and ways to improve the quality of life for all residents.

The candidates all consider themselves progressive Democrats, so it will be interesting to see how they attempt to differentiate themselves from one another. If you enjoy middle-of-the-day drinking games, take a shot every time one of them says, “We’re going to bring everyone to the table” rather than answering a question directly.

There has been no public polling in the race, so there’s no clear way to tell who is the favorite right now. Smiley has raised far and away the most money, Cuervo has been campaigning longer than anyone, LaFortune is the only currently elected official, and Solomon has the most political experience of the bunch.

Since they’ve all been elected or worked for the city at some point in their careers, it would be nice to hear them reflect on what they got right and what they got wrong during their tenures in City Hall.

This will be the first of many candidate debates and forums ahead of the Sept. 13 primary. In fact, I’ll be hosting a debate with the candidates next month (details to come).

No Republicans or independents have announced that they will run for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza is term-limited.

