Former MBTA leader and Mass. secretary of transportation gets top job at NYC’s transit system

Former Massachusetts officials and advocates remember Davey as a respected, consensus-building leader who brought much needed stability to agencies in turmoil.

Davey, 48, will leave his role as a partner at Boston Consulting Group, where he advises public transportation systems, to take over the nation’s largest public transportation system starting on May 2.

Rich Davey, the former general manager of the MBTA and Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation, was picked to lead New York City’s subway and bus system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Wednesday.

“He was always interested in trying to find new ways of doing old things, not afraid to experiment,” said Jeffrey Mullan, who served as secretary of transportation when Davey was MBTA general manger. “He was not going to accept ‘we’ve always done it that way’ as an answer.”

Advertisement

New York City Transit, with 54,000 employees, faces similar ridership and funding challenges to the MBTA, with around 6,000 employees. Both agencies have struggled to attract riders during the COVID-19 pandemic and have had to cut service at times due to staffing shortages. And both agencies face staggering funding gaps in the coming years.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Davey said he was not authorized to speak to the media and referred inquiries to the MTA press office. Kayla Shults, a spokesperson for the MTA, said via e-mail Davey was not available for interviews.

Davey is no stranger to transit challenges. Just before he took over the MBTA as general manager in 2010, an independent review ordered by then-governor Deval Patrick found that the T was buried in debt and had a backlog of repairs so large that it was putting riders’ safety at risk.

Brendan Ryan, who worked for Patrick, including as his chief of staff, said Davey had to be convinced to leave his role as head of Massachusetts Bay Commuter Railroad, which ran the MBTA’s commuter rail service at the time, to take over the agency.

Advertisement

“It took him a while to come around,” Ryan said. “That’s a sign of his good judgement, being the head of the T is a tough job.”

Davey became a vocal advocate for more investment in the MBTA, which he carried with him when Patrick appointed him in 2011 to lead MassDOT, the entity in charge of the the MBTA, regional transit authorities, Highway Division, Aeronautics Division, and the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Davey oversaw fare hikes in 2012, an attempt to close the T’s massive funding gap, and service improvement projects, like the introduction of countdown clocks telling riders when the next subway would arrive. He championed an increased gas tax in 2013 to fund transportation projects, the first of its kind in two decades.

“Whether putting out fires — or turning up the heat on the bureaucracy itself — Rich was a relentless force for progress and change, pushing our state’s sprawling transportation network to deliver better and faster service,” said Patrick in a statement.

Lizzi Weyant, advocacy director at Transportation for Massachusetts while Davey was secretary and current deputy executive director at Metropolitan Area Planning Council, praised him for holding regular meetings with advocates, a tradition that his successors have continued.

“He was very open and accessible,” said Weyant. “He couldn’t always agree with us but would always hear us out.”

Advocates and MBTA staff remember running into Davey, who didn’t own a car, frequently on the T.

Advertisement

“I used to run into him on the Green Line all the time,” said Brian Kane, who worked as a policy analyst at the MBTA Advisory Board during Davey’s tenure as general manager. “He would talk to everybody, riders, operators, station attendants.”

Following his tenure at MassDOT, Davey went on to lead Boston’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2024 Olympics, and then worked as vice president of public/private partnerships at Transdev, a private company that public transit agencies use to operate parts of their systems, including the MBTA’s paratransit service The Ride.

Davey once considered running for office, telling the Globe in 2014, “The two best jobs are mayor of Boston and governor. You can do so much good.”

Chris Dempsey, a current Democratic candidate for state auditor, was Massachusetts assistant secretary of transportation when Davey came on as general manager at the T.

Dempsey remembers Davey’s enthusiasm and credits Davey with speeding up the MBTA’s plans to install countdown clocks by several years.

“We were told it was going to take years and years, and Rich came in and made it a priority,” he said. “Riders have benefited from that kind of leadership and innovation.”

The two later crossed paths on opposite sides of the battle over the 2024 Olympic bid when Dempsey was leading the opposition, which helped kill the effort. Dempsey said his respect for Davey only grew during the process.

“Rich’s association with Boston 2024″ might be seen as a stain on his record, Dempsey said, “but I think he tried to do his best with a bad situation. The bid had so many inherent flaws and contradictions that I’m not sure even the most talented public manager could have rescued it.”

Advertisement

“I think he is a true and effective public servant,” Dempsey added. “New Yorkers will come to know his commitment and his talents.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.