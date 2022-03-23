A group of Newton seniors rallies behind plans for a new, more accessible center

Beth Tishler, chair of the Senior Citizens Fund of Newton, said in an interview after the demonstration that the organization arranged the demonstration and a petition – with over 1,000 signatures – in response to an application to nominate the building for landmark status, a move by those concerned about historical preservation.

They argued accessibility and turnaround time for the Newton Center for Active Living project outweigh the building’s historic value, standing behind a sign, “It’s not historical, we are.”

A group of seniors — several older than the building they stood outside — staged a short demonstration Feb. 23 at the Newton Senior Center supporting the city’s plans to demolish and replace the 1938 building with a more accessible one.

Fred Arnstein, who is a part of Neighbors for a Better Newtonville — which organized a separate petition with over 500 signatures — said tearing down the former library building at 345 Walnut St. would destroy not only its historic value but also the coherent architectural fabric of the neighborhood.

“If you were to sit there, you probably wouldn’t notice the architecture,” Arnstein, who lives two blocks from the senior center, said in an interview. “When it’s gone, that’s when you notice it.”

The Newton Senior Center is in a Classical Revival-Style building that was constructed as a library branch in 1938. It was converted into the senior center in 1993. Leslie Anderson

Landmarking was the only other tool available to the Newton Historical Commission aside from the 18-month demolition delay they previously imposed, which expires later this month, said Peter Dimond, commission chair. The landmarking application was filed in January by commission members Dimond, Amanda Park, and Mark Armstrong and city councilors Tarik Lucas and Julia Malakie.

“In some people’s minds, we should just let the building go,” Dimond said in an interview. “The city established the historical commission with the responsibility to look after numerous historic resources, and we are carrying out that responsibility.”

The historical commission will vote March 24 on whether or not to accept the nomination and further study the current building for landmarking, Dimond said. If the nomination is accepted at the meeting, there will be a later public hearing and vote on the landmark, said Josh Morse, commissioner of Public Buildings.

Designating the building as a landmark would be a “significant deviation” from the current plans for the NewCAL project, said Morse, who also heads the NewCAL project.

“We would have to stop the project and figure out what to do next,” Morse said.

“People keep saying, ‘Build it before I die,’” Carol Sklar, a Newton resident, said in an interview. “It started as a joke, and there are people that have died.”

Jayne Colino, director of the Department of Senior Services and a member of the Newton Council on Aging, said in an interview after the demonstration that those who want to preserve the building could have been at the table sooner.

“It feels like an eleventh hour move,” Colino said, referring to the application to landmark the building.

One of a pair of exterior designs for the proposed Newton Center for Active Living (NewCAL) project to replace the existing Newton Senior Center building at 345 Walnut St. BH+A

At this stage, the NewCAL project is moving forward with new construction plans based on the idea of universal design and making the new building “age friendly, barrier free, inclusive, welcoming, universally accessible,” Morse said. The NewCAL community meeting on Feb. 17 was the first opportunity for BH+A, the architectural company for NewCAL, to present a detailed building design, Morse said.

The new building is planned to be situated at ground level, unlike the current building that sits 6 feet above it, said Dan Chen, an architect from BH+A, at the February community meeting.

Morse said while he often finds himself on the side of preserving historic buildings, the sacrifices required to save the building in this case would “cut too deep.”

“A lot of the same people who are pushing for landmarking of the existing Senior Center are on my side on other projects,” Morse said. “I understand both sides and I respect it.”

Dimond said other than preserving the stained glass in the current building, there’s been no serious interest in preserving the facade.

“A creative architect could certainly come up with a redesign of the front of the building,” Dimond said.

A stained glass window the NewCAL project plans to keep for the new senior center was designed by prominent Newton stained glass artist Charles Connick and based on Emily Dickinson’s poem “There is no Frigate like a Book.” Claire Law

Jini Fairley, a member of the NewCAL Working Group, said at the February community meeting that they need to follow the Americans with Disabilities Act and Massachusetts Architectural Access Board regulations.

Fairley said keeping the facade would require building a ramp at the main entrance, which would be unwelcoming and “minimally functional.”

“A ramp would ruin the look of it anyway, so you might as well knock the thing down,” Newton resident Leonore Linsky said in an interview.

Alicia Bowman, a Newton city councilor, said trying to bring the same functionality while preserving the building would be more expensive.

“Five million dollars on a project is huge,” Bowman said in an interview, referring to the additional cost it would take to renovate and add to the current building. “This isn’t a rounding error on a project.”

At the meeting, Arthur Jackson, a Newton resident, said he thinks Newton is acting like “the type of private developer that we all dislike.”

Bill Roesner, an architect who was on the historical commission, said the new design crowds the sidewalk and replaces the park in front of the senior center with a roof deck.

“The only people accessing that new park, the roof deck park, would be the elderly,” Roesner said at the meeting. “The high school student walking down the street who otherwise might use that park isn’t going to be going up to the third floor.”

Natalie Moran, a high school student who lives near the senior center, said she has memories of going to the park.

“This building hasn’t been just appealing to the seniors,” Moran said at the meeting. “It’s also been appealing to my generation as well, just as a place to go and hang out or just as a beautiful building.”

Randall Block, a Newton resident and board member of RightSize Newton, said the building and the stained glass windows were a gift to Newton.

“I feel very bad to imagine that that gift will be placed in some sterile display case or mounted in some other window,” Block said at the community meeting.

Newton resident Vivienne Shein said the main priority for the senior center is to help people maintain their quality of life as they get older by staying physically, mentally, and socially active.

“I think the priority needs to be not the people who drive by — yes, they should see a beautiful building — but the people who are actually going to use the center,” Shein said in an interview.

“People are more important than buildings,” another Newton resident, Will Brockman, said at the community meeting. “The people of Newton are far more important than preserving some nice bricks and mortar.”

Morse said his goal is to ensure everyone is happy with the outcome.

“I want to make sure that we create something that, although they would have preferred the existing building to be kept, that they are ultimately very, very proud of and can enjoy for the next hundred years,” Morse said.

