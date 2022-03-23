‘It’s a punch in the gut’: Three teens charged in vandalism at scout house in Wayland

Wayland police responded to the scout house, described as “a small cabin that sits right on Lake Cochituate,” on March 20. The house, which serves boy scouts, girl scouts, and cub scouts, was broken into “sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon,” resulting in damages to the building and the surrounding area, police wrote in a brief statement posted to Facebook.

Two of the teens are from Wayland, while the third is from outside of the town, said Wayland Police Chief Sean Gibbons. All three face charges of malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, trespassing, and conspiracy to wit breaking and entering to commit a felony nighttime.

Gibbons said police have had prior contact with the teens, aged 16, 16, and 17, who “admitted to have been drinking.”

The group also damaged a “free library” in the area, shattering the glass in front of the small collection of books, and tossing them across a parking lot, Gibbons said.

Matthew Karpacz, the town’s scouting director, said the house was covered in the discharge from a number of fire extinguishers stored there. He described the scene as akin to a snowstorm.

Beyond the damage from the fire extinguishers, Karpacz said the vandals “tore apart” the first aid kits located in the building, and “wrecked every drawer,” emptying their contents onto the floor. The vandals broke into the house by pounding the front door in with a rock, he said.

Karpacz said damages to the house exceeded $20,000 and will force scouts to hold all meetings outdoors for the foreseeable future while the house is cleaned up. The discharge from the extinguishers is not toxic, Karpacz said, but could cause respiratory issues.

“Right now it just is an unhealthy place,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon.

The front door to the house will also have to be replaced, he said.

Karpacz said it was difficult to process the fact that the house, which has served scouts in the town for more than 60 years, had been so thoroughly damaged.

“On the first level ... the emotional level it’s a real kick in the gut to have this happen to us because we’re all volunteers and we’re all about training kids,” he said. “It hurts to think that kids did this to us because we’re about making happy kids grow better and be better and be educated.”

Gibbons said the break-in and vandalism hit home to many residents, whose kids were scouts currently or had been scouts themselves in the past.

“This hurt many members of the community,” Gibbons said.

Karpacz said the scouts are still assessing how they intend to pay to restore the house to its former state, as the community is still reeling from the incident, but he has faith that Wayland residents will help contribute to the recovery.

“We fully believe that the people in our community ... will be able to raise the money,” he said.

While Karpacz and the scouting community remain upset by the vandalism, he said there is also a sense of empathy for the teens.

“Our anger at these vandals is also turned to some sympathy because we feel bad that these kids have gone down that path,” he said.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.