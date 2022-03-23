Mayor Wu names Kristin McSwain director of new early childhood office

McSwain, who started her career as a teacher and has spent decades working in and around government, takes on the new role at a crucial time for the city. Very few Boston families are happy with their child care options, a recent city report revealed , with both availability and quality of child care presenting major problems. COVID-19 further undermined an already struggling system , leaving families with few good choices.

Kristin McSwain, the leader of the education organization Boston Opportunity Agenda, will lead Boston’s new office of early childhood, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday.

Wu, the mother of two young sons, has identified providing universal, affordable care for all children under age 5 as a priority.

“I think the pandemic has made really clear what people in early childhood have known for a really long time, which is that the sector is critical for employers and for families, and for young children, for economic development reasons, for health and knowledge reasons, and growth,” McSwain said in an interview with the Globe.

Problems with the existing system are myriad: There are not enough spots for young children, particularly those ages 0-2, and many families are unaware of or unable to afford the spots that do exist. Centralizing the fragmented system and making information more widely available will help families find high-quality options — and “you can’t do that from outside government,” McSwain said.

The office’s goals are ambitious, but its scope remains unclear. City Hall declined to provide even an estimated figure for the budget of the office, which for now will be housed within the mayor’s office. McSwain said she expects the office to employ three to five people, including her, a staff that could grow as its work continues. More budget information will be available next month, city officials said.

One of McSwain’s first tasks will be creating a multilingual website where families can find open early education seats among the city’s public schools, private centers, and home-based providers. McSwain said she expects that resource to be up and running in a year or sooner.

Other early priorities will be increasing and strengthening the workforce for early childhood providers, McSwain said, starting with recruitment and apprenticeship programs. Asked about a proposal Wu made during the campaign to create an early education track for at city vocational schools, McSwain said the office would explore “all of our options.”

McSwain, who starts in early April, said she is eager to work for Wu.

“It’s exciting to work for a female mayor who is raising two young children of her own and knows firsthand the challenge that families across our city face,” McSwain said.

An alumna of the College of William and Mary and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, McSwain started her career with Teach for America. She also served as a top official with the Corporation for National and Community Service, an independent federal agency. For more than a decade, she has led Boston Opportunity Agenda, a public-private partnership aimed at improving educational opportunities for city students.

Wu said she looks forward to welcoming McSwain as a senior adviser.

“City Hall can do so much more to set up our youngest children for a lifetime of success, and I’m thrilled that Kristin will bring her deep knowledge, leadership, and passion for building the early childhood ecosystem into this role,” Wu said in a statement.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.