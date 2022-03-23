Mount Washington Valley officials in N.H. create pledge to encourage responsible tourists

Titled “The MWV Pledge,” it establishes rules that help tourists, hikers, and campers to be responsible. Some of the rules include: “I will keep the wildlife wild,” “I will take only pictures, and leave only footprints,” and “I will share the outdoors.”

“It really catapulted us into a completely different mindset,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, in a telephone interview. “COVID and the pledge and the desire to keep our area pristine has really created a sustainability model that we’re working toward.”

Heading up to the Mount Washington Valley? The Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce recently created an online pledge so travelers can ensure they’re being a “responsible tourist,” officials said.

The Mount Washington Valley region sits on the eastern side of the White Mountains and consists of 25 towns, like Fryeburg, Maine, and Jackson, N.H., according to a tourism website for the White Mountains.

Crawford said she was inspired by a 2018 trip to Iceland where she saw a similar pledge and knew she wanted to emulate it back home. However, when COVID hit, the summer of 2020 was “horrendous,” she said. Crawford estimated that around 6 million people per year visit the region.

“We were just inundated by people doing day trips and coming to visit, which I think some of it was the $600 a week that people were getting, which made them feel more capable of affording a trip,” Crawford said. “2020 was like the wild west in our minds. It was really a wake up call.”

A lot of visitors came from the New England Area, Crawford said, and they likely did not have the resources or knowledge to enjoy an outdoor recreation destination. As a result, there was some issues like unkind behavior toward staff, littering, people relieving themselves wherever they saw fit, and wearing inappropriate hiking attire, Crawford said.

“We just realized that we have, you know, a lot of education to provide so that people can come to the White Mountains, and they can enjoy having an outdoor experience,” she said.

Launched in September 2021, the pledge builds off of the existing Leave No Trace initiative, Crawford said. She said they wanted to add more things that “were general tourism related, like plan ahead and be prepared and treat others with kindness and respect.”

“It’s been very well received, especially from our locals,” Crawford said. “I think in many ways, destination resort areas sometimes have an inner fight with folks who made their life here.”

Along with the online pledge, Crawford said, the chamber has distributed posters to lodging properties, restaurants, and even put some out on the trails. “We’re very pleased because it in some ways has transformed the reputation of the chamber as being less of a capitalistic entity and more of a sustainable entity,” she said.

Crawford said that they appreciate all of their visitors but a lot needs to be done to keep the area as beautiful as possible.

“We know we have a beautiful area, and we want to keep it that way, so our visitors can always come here for a respite from the busy lives that they lead in the cities ... so we need everybody to pull their weight to get that done,” Crawford said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.