Newton politicians embrace St. Patrick’s Day spirit at rousing annual breakfast

Freshman Congressman Jake Auchincloss, of Newton, introduced as “Nancy Pelosi’s pool boy,” was the first politician to take the stage. Later, Susan Albright, city councilor president and “school monitor on the playground,” delivered almost six minutes of narrative poetry, preemptively apologizing to Edgar Allan Poe.

Dressed in leprechaun accessories, City Councilors Joshua Krintzman and Brenda Noel co-hosted the event where speakers took jabs at the latest downsizing poised to hit Newton Public Schools, their financial relationships with housing developers, and the city’s rideshare service, NewMo.

There were plenty of jokes and few pulled punches at the third annual Newton St. Patrick’s Day Political Breakfast. Elected officials from City Council to Congress gathered Saturday at Dunn-Gaherins Pub, satirizing their colleagues in what’s becoming a community tradition.

Advertisement

“Leave it to the council president to be more impressive than funny,” Krintzman said.

To end the breakfast, Krintzman and Noel performed a satire of City Councilor Marc Laredo and his “anger translator,” imagining what might be his internalized temperament.

“I have looked at this docket item very carefully, and I have some serious concerns,” Krintzman said, impersonating Laredo at a committee meeting.

“This item is [expletive] crazy!” Noel yelled, imagining an angry Laredo.

Laredo was in the audience during their routine and shrugged it off.

“All this is taken in good humor, it’s fine,” Laredo said. “Brings everyone together — we haven’t been together for a couple years, and that’s a very healthy thing.”

The yearly breakfast, which began in 2018, had been on hold for two years due to coronavirus health precautions. Asked whether he would attend next year, Laredo said, “I’ve been here before, I’ll be here again.”

Jerry Reilly, who runs the Newton Nomadic Theater and was an MC on Saturday, displaying his “Zoom uniform.” Samuele Petruccelli

Political hopefuls also attended the morning breakfast. Bret Bero, a first-time campaigner for the Commonwealth’s next Lieutenant Governor spent less than two minutes on stage. He said he took advice from his staff.

Advertisement

“They told me to be very brief, so I said that what I would do is talk about my government experience,” Bero said.

Quentin Palfrey, Democratic candidate for Massachusetts attorney general, also attended. The former White House staffer during the Obama Administration has an endorsement from Bryan Barash, something Noel jokingly called “the kiss of death.”

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller did not attend Saturday’s breakfast but was the subject of many jokes, including from State Senator Cynthia Creem.

“I thought we would be joined by Mayor Fuller who just started her second term where she’s been creating a lot of jobs,” Cream said, adding in jest how due to Newton schools’ budget shortfall she “recently had to hire another employee just to keep Newton teachers and let them file their unemployment claims with my office.”

Seana Gaherin, owner of Dunn-Gaherins Pub, said she thought the event kicked off to a great start when Jerry Reilly, who runs the Newton Nomadic Theater and was an MC, took his pants off to display his “Zoom uniform.” She said her favorite jokes were from Krintzman and Noel’s anger translation skit.

“If you’re from Newton, they really hit home,” Gaherin said.

The entire bar ended the breakfast singing “When Irish Eyes are Smiling.” As with this year’s Boston St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, they were not in tune.

Samuele Petruccelli can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.