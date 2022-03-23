On Newton’s Union Street, Nearby Gallery showplaces emerging artists

Belisle and Rice said they want Nearby Gallery to focus on emerging artists around Newton and the Greater Boston area.

They found their spot on Union Street in Newton Centre and opened up Nearby Gallery in May 2021.

Sam Belisle and Cal Rice never thought they would open up an art gallery together during a pandemic. The two friends said they were living off unemployment in June 2020, spending their days painting with oils and acrylics out of their Newton homes, when they decided to search for a space.

“Newton is a community that appreciates art and has the affluency to purchase work,” Belisle said. “It was very much the time, place and opportunity — hopefully we can do some good while we’re here.”

The Nearby Gallery is not exclusive, meaning it does not limit where artists work or what projects they do outside of the gallery.

This month, they are collaborating with their alma mater, School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, to showcase student work.

From Jan. 22 to Feb. 22, the gallery featured an exhibition “Tela Para Contar,” in which two artists, Sebastian Gutierrez and Uziel E. Orlandi, used “textiles to expose dimensions of consciousness, and seek a new visual language.” Belisle said this exhibition, which owner of A R E A gallery Aynel David Guerra curated, represented artists who aren’t necessarily getting exposure in the United States.

Belisle and Rice said they have shows planned through the month of June.

Belisle said their inspiration to open a gallery originated from Joelle Tomb, founder of the Webster Core project and owner of Newton’s Central Restaurant. Tomb met Belisle and Rice at the Webster Core Project — a three-month underground exhibition in an old Victorian house in June 2018. It was their first involvement with the Newton art community, and Belisle and Rice continued working with Tomb — ultimately creating an exhibit in her restaurant.

“I gave them some encouragement and support to open one up,” Tomb said.

Tomb said both Belisle and Rice are dynamic and their inclusivity and creativity is going to distinguish them from the rest of the galleries in the area.

One wall in Nearby Gallery is dedicated to local artists, including Belisle and Rice. Belisle is an oil painter and Rice works with acrylics. As Belisle put it, they have a “compulsive nature,” wanting to keep developing and refining their craft.

Rice said his work is primarily focused on surrealism.

“It’s kind of a little heavy, dealing with a lot of things surrounding memory and a visual record of my life experiences,” Rice said.

Belisle and Rice said they plan to expand the lower level of their gallery and hope to turn the lower level into a space for workshops and community art education. Belisle said they are eager to help local artists get visibility.

Tomb said Belisle and Rice are just getting started within the art community. She said she understands what the art world means and that’s why she advocates for it.

“It’s the craft that keeps giving,” Belisle said.

Co-owner Cal Rice’s painting at Nearby Gallery in Newton Centre. Charlotte Howard