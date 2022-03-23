Peabody man sentenced to prison for tax fraud

The owner of a Peabody construction company was sentenced to prison Wednesday after failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service and his workers’ compensation insurance carrier more than $1 million, the US attorney’s office said.

Argyrios Mavros, 57, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 18 months of supervised release, federal prosecutors said in a statement. Mavros was ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the IRS and $158,524 to the insurance carrier.

In November, Mavros pleaded guilty to 10 counts of failure to collect or pay taxes and one count of mail fraud, prosecutors said.