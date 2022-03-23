Peek at the planets on clear-sky mornings

Although nights are now shorter than days, they’re still good opportunities to check out the night sky. For the rest of this month and into early next, anytime the sky is clear, it’ll be worth taking a look at the southeastern horizon before sunrise.

Venus, which is the brightest object besides the moon, will be clearly visible with Mars and Saturn close by too. In the final days of the month, the moon will continue to wane, meaning that it will not interfere with the viewing of these planets.

With all the planets clustered in the eastern predawn sky, it’s only logical that the waning crescent moon should sweep by them. And so it will, around March 27 and 28. Beautiful! Earthsky.org

Even in the city of Boston, it’s likely that you’ll be able to see Venus, but you’ll have to get somewhere where it’s reasonably dark to see all three planets clearly.

There’s a small chance if you have a really clear view of the horizon, you could actually see Jupiter rising as well later this month, but it’s more likely you’ll have to wait until early April for that to occur.

The moon will continue to wane the rest of March making it easier to see planets in the night sky. TimeandDate.com

You might wonder why Venus is so brilliant (I certainly did). The reason why we can see the planet illuminated so well is because it’s covered in thick clouds. Some scientists think this is a result of a runaway greenhouse effect. All those clouds reflect most of the sunlight back into space, and because it’s the closest planet to Earth, that light ends up reaching us easily. The term we use to indicate how much light hits an object and then is reflected it’s called albedo. Something like snow has a really high albedo and Venus has the highest albedo of any planet in our solar system.

By the way, if you are not a morning person, there are some cool stars to view in the evening sky in early April too. The seven sisters will be just below the waxing moon at that point. You will need to get somewhere dark in order to get a clear view of these stars. Happy night gazing!

