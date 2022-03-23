Police arrest suspect in hit and run as UMass student remains in hospital

A Northampton male was arrested Wednesday for allegedly hitting a University of Massachusetts student with his SUV and fleeing the scene Monday night in Amherst, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said.

The 20-year-old student sustained serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he remained Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement.

The victim was hit while crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk on the UMass Amherst campus about 10:15 p.m., the statement said.