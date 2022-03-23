Police arrest suspect in hit and run as UMass student remains in hospital

A Northampton male was arrested Wednesday for allegedly hitting a University of Massachusetts student with his SUV and fleeing the scene Monday night in Amherst, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said.
The 20-year-old student sustained serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he remained Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement.
The victim was hit while crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk on the UMass Amherst campus about 10:15 p.m., the statement said.
Police found the vehicle and arrested the alleged driver at his Northampton home about 7 p.m. Wednesday, the district attorney’s office said.
Authorities did not release the arrested driver’s name or age. They said he does not attend UMass Amherst.
He is set to be arraigned on multiple charges Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown. The crash remains under investigation by the UMass Police Department, State Police, and the district attorney’s office.
