Providence man arrested for stealing Boston Children’s Van

Andre Biggs, 32, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle, reckless operation, and other charges, State Police said.

A Providence man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing a van from Boston Children’s Hospital and driving it to Mansfield, State Police said.

Around 1 p.m., Boston police reported that a van had been stolen from the hospital. The van was headed toward Braintree on Interstate 93, according to the van’s GPS.

State Police followed as the van went on Interstate 95 toward Rhode Island. Biggs then exited the highway in Mansfield and stopped at a house, where he got out of the van and hid under a truck, police said. He was then arrested.

