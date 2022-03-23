Providence man charged with murder of woman found stuffed in refrigerator

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man is accused of killing his girlfriend and then storing her body in his refrigerator for several days.

Police Major David Lapatin said investigators discovered the body of 40-year-old Sherbert Maddox on Tuesday morning, after a tip that a woman was dead in an apartment at 43 Parkis Ave.

Maddox had been shot, and her body was wrapped in plastic and blankets and placed inside the otherwise ordinary kitchen refrigerator, Lapatin said.