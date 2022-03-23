Providence man charged with murder of woman found stuffed in refrigerator

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man is accused of killing his girlfriend and then storing her body in his refrigerator for several days.
Police Major David Lapatin said investigators discovered the body of 40-year-old Sherbert Maddox on Tuesday morning, after a tip that a woman was dead in an apartment at 43 Parkis Ave.
Maddox had been shot, and her body was wrapped in plastic and blankets and placed inside the otherwise ordinary kitchen refrigerator, Lapatin said.
Maddox’s boyfriend, Nathan Cooper, 53, is charged with murder and other felony charges and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, Lapatin said. Police seized a handgun believed to be the murder weapon, as well as a rifle, he said.
While there was no record of police calls about abuse between the couple during their short relationship, Lapatin said that family and friends had told investigators that Cooper was violent.
Cooper’s criminal record in Rhode Island goes back to 1989, with convictions in drug cases and domestic violence. He was out on bail in a felony drug case when he was arrested Tuesday.
As a convicted felon with domestic violence convictions, Cooper wasn’t legally allowed to possess firearms. It wasn’t immediately known how he came to possess the guns.
